Looking back: Passengers trudge through mud and slush after Rai Valley crash

A horse-drawn coach outside the Pelorus Hotel in Canvastown, in the 1890s.

Untangling horses by candlelight after a crash on the road to Blenheim proves no easy task, this week 130 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, May 22, 1893.

NELSON COACH. The mishap of the faulty wheel at Wangamoa (sic) was not the only one the Nelson Coach met on the way here on Friday.

As to this wheel accident we may say that from a passenger (Mr Walter Hill) we learn that the passengers inside heard some peculiar cracking noises, and at length spoke to Mr Newman, who pulled up and examined the wheels, with the result that he found the spokes of one of the hind wheels breaking off near the nave.

Seeing that to proceed was impossible he took the coach to the side of the road and went back to Nelson for assistance.

Some of the passengers walked on to Oliver's, while the others, including several ladies stayed by the coach.

At about 2 o'clock Mr Newman drove up with a coach borrowed in Nelson and the journey was resumed.

Coming down the Rai Valley, however, another disaster overtook them.

At one of the bridges the approaches had been filled with soft earth, and the horses could not pull through, the result being that the coach came with a bump against the bridge, Mr Newman was thrown over among the horses, and they took fright.

Making a desperate effort they got on to the bridge and succeeded in getting the fore wheels on, but the three leaders got away.

Mr Newman was extricated from his dangerous position, fortunately unhurt, but so much shaken up that he fainted more than once.

With the assistance of some of the roadmen living close by the coach was levered up on to the bridge, and Mr Fell of Nelson consented to drive the coach to Canvastown, Mr Newman and one of the passengers to assist him getting inside.

The ladies and other members of the party had to trudge on through mud and slush to Canvastown, but on the way the other three horses were found in a regular slough of despond, and so mixed up that their extrication seemed impossible.

Scott Hammond/Stuff State Highway 6 from Nelson to Blenheim, at Rai Valley: not quite as treacherous as the route was 130 years ago.

One of them had a leg through the blinker straps of another, the harness was mixed up in all sorts of ways, and the work of releasing them having to be performed by candlelight was no easy task.

When the harness was got off it was so covered with mud that it had to be taken to the creek and washed before it could be used.

However, at length, four horses were harnessed up, and Mr Newman having recovered to some extent drove the party to Canvastown where it was unanimously resolved not to proceed any further till next morning, and consequently the coach did not reach Blenheim till Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday morning Mr Newman felt able to get away again on his return trip.