Car fire in Marlborough being treated as suspicious

Emergency services have responded to a car fire near Selmes and Craven Rd on Sunday. (File photo)

A car fire near Blenheim is being investigated by police.

Emergency services received a call to a burnt-out car at 12.45pm on Sunday, near Selmes Rd and Cravens Rd, north of Blenheim.

One fire truck from the Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade responded.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alex Norris said when firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was already out, but the car was putting out a lot of heat.

Firefighters stayed to make the scene of the incident safe, Norris said.

A police spokesperson said police were making enquiries into the incident, as the fire appeared to be suspicious.

Nobody was present at the scene and no one was injured, the spokesperson said.