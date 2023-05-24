Marlborough welcomes new wine industry trade event WinePro

The latest tools and gadgets will be on display at the inaugural WinePro trade event, in Marlborough in June 2024.

A New Zealand wine trade show featuring the latest tools and gadgets is hoped to become a regular event in the heart of wine country.

WinePro will bring together winegrowers, winemakers, suppliers and customers for a three-day trade event in Marlborough, from June 25 to 27 next year.

An exhibition will feature leading suppliers in wine production equipment, vineyard management tools and other industry-related products, and there will also be conferences and workshops for attendees over the three days.

Event organiser Gary Fitz-Roy, from Expertise Events, said WinePro was an exciting milestone in the return of face-to-face industry connections, and would encourage networking, collaboration, ideas and innovations within the industry.

“What makes it so significant, and the special part about it, is that it is being housed in the middle of one of the biggest wine producing areas of New Zealand,” Fitz-Roy said.

The show would be held at Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000, in Blenheim, with indoor and outdoor display space.

The event was a long-held vision of Marlborough District Council and Wine Marlborough, to have an event that recognised the importance of wine to the region and the country.

The organisers of Australia’s Winetech Exhibition, the biggest wine trade show over the ditch, collaborated on the event’s framework, and would help the New Zealand team deliver the event.

Organisers hoped WinePro would become a biennial event.

Marlborough mayor Nadine Taylor said the event was an opportunity for the region to celebrate New Zealand’s international reputation as a wine producer. Over three quarters of New Zealand’s wine was produced in Marlborough.

Events such as WinePro cemented Marlborough as a hub of technology and innovation in the industry, she said.