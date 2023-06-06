Little Amigo's: the food truck that became a restaurant

Little Amigo’s owners Matthew Hewitt and his wife Apple came up with the idea for the food truck-turned-restaurant while living in Thailand.

Little Amigo’s owner Matthew Hewitt found a love for Mexican food when working as a head chef in Thailand.

His partner was from Thailand, and they lived there together for four years before returning to New Zealand, where they decided to take on the challenge of bringing the Mexican scene to Marlborough.

Starting out as a food truck, Little Amigo’s had recently expanded into a restaurant in the Blenheim suburb of Redwoodtown.

Hewitt said it had been an “interesting” but “very exciting” journey.

The food truck was previously parked up inside central Blenheim bar 5Tapped. After the pandemic, they moved from the bar into their restaurant on Weld St.

“We thought it was going to be a bit of a struggle, you know, with people sort of being a bit wary about coming out. But again, we noticed that once the pandemic had sort of cleared itself off, people were just coming as normal.”

For the owners it had been nice to see their business progress.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Hewitt said everything on the menu sells “really well” and they may look at adding some winter soups to the menu for the upcoming colder months.

It was what every business owner wanted, Hewitt said, adding that they were looking at further expansion.

“We’ve talked about franchising out. We have a lot of people that come from different areas of New Zealand, and they’ve all said that this is some of the best Mexican food they’ve had, and we want you to open one up near us.”

The menu, cooked by Hewitt’s wife Apple, stayed relatively the same, apart from weekly specials.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The restaurant is getting “fantastic” support from locals, Hewitt said.

Everything sold really well, Hewitt said.

He nominated two favourites off the menu. The first was the ”classic” quesadillas. The second, a dish called carnie asada: a marinated, thinly sliced steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pickled onions, tortillas, coriander and sour cream.

They were looking at adding a couple of Mexican soups to the menu for the winter months to keep customers warm.

With colder weather approaching, Hewitt said it had been quieter, with people opting to stay home and watch their pennies, especially with the cost of living.

But despite that, overall the restaurant was getting “fantastic” support from locals and the majority of the time was full.

“We’ve had fantastic support from our locals and from all the new customers as well. We’ve seen a tremendous amount of new customers coming into the business,” Hewitt said.

Little Amigos was currently the only Mexican restaurant still standing in Marlborough after the closures of Cartel Mexican Bar and Grill on Scott St and Casa Pablos on Cleghorn St over recent years.

From food truck to a restaurant feeling the love from locals, the Hewitts will not be saying adios to the town anytime soon.