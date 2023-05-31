Iwi-led course to offer pathway to financial independence

A new programme, Ka Uruora Te Tauihu, for iwi members in Marlborough will help them gain financial independence and wellbeing. (File photo)

A new programme jointly created by top of the south iwi aims to help people achieve financial independence and wellbeing.

Ka Uruora Te Tauihu is an iwi-led programme launched by Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne and Te Ātiawa and has three main components to support iwi members becoming financially independent.

The first goal within the programme is to provide a financial education service called Te Uru Ahupūtea, which starts this week and will teach members “vital knowledge and skills” to achieve homeownership.

Te Urunga Kāinga aims to provide people with “affordable, healthy kāinga” and homeownership opportunities, while the third goal, Te Uru Tahua is a whānau saving programme.

Chair Hemi Sundgren said it was no secret that many whānau had struggled to access financial support and services.

“We are really just trying to be a part of the solution. We are iwi-led, we know our whānau, and we hope to be able to bridge the gaps to create opportunities and pathways that are transformative and impactful.”

By facilitating conversations between iwi and financial experts, the programme would bring support to whānau looking at heading into an affordable housing market, and address the long term and systematic housing challenges faced by whānau and the wider community.

The financial education aspect of the programme was immediately available to registered iwi members with the housing and whānau saving initiatives available at a later date.

Justin Carter, deputy chair of Ka Uruora Te Tauihu, said the programme was a way to give people the tools they needed to take control of their financial future.

“We’re creating something that’s not just for us here and now, but for our tamariki, mokopuna and the generations to come.”

Ka Uruora Te Tauihu was supported by the Rātā Foundation, Te Puni Kōriri and te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga.