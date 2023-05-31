Police operation blocks Blenheim's Budge St after firearm call-out

Police at the scene of a call-out on Budge St in Blenheim.

Police blocking a Blenheim street had been responding to a report of a firearm in a vehicle.

Armed police had stopped the vehicle on Budge St, near the intersection of State Highway 1, about 3pm on Wednesday.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Armed police and several police vehicles patrol the area.

A woman at the scene said it appeared police had followed the vehicle from the Supercheap Auto car park and quickly pulled it over.

“Next thing there was six to eight cop cars, and rifles,” the woman said. ”It was a bit scary. You don’t expect to see armed police in Blenheim, do you?”

READ MORE:

* Two men accused of shooting at Blenheim police station remanded in custody

* Seasonal worker's assault causes 'shame' to himself and his community

* Car fire in Marlborough being treated as suspicious



Two men were handcuffed, while two dogs were removed from the car which police then searched, while Budge St was partly closed to traffic.

However no firearm was located inside the vehicle, a police spokesperson said.