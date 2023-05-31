Kaikōura council to lead Wakatu Quay project

The Wakatu Quay project aims to provide a hospitality, tourism, community and events space with great views.

Taking the lead in the proposed Wakatu Quay development makes sense, says Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle.

The Kaikōura District Council voted to take the lead in the project at its council meeting on Wednesday, after it was unable to secure a developer to lead the project.

The council has until June 30 to confirm a co-funder and fully commit to the project to receive the remainder of its $10.88 million grant from Kānoa, a division of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

‘‘If we were to invest ourselves rather than go through a developer, the returns are far greater for the community,’’ Mackle said.

KaikÅura District Council An artist’s impression of the proposed Wakatu Quay development in Kaikōura.

READ MORE:

* Could Kaikōura grow to a town of 10,000 people?

* Kaikōura council looks to revive Wakatu Quay project

* Hands-on learning for Kaikōura trades academy students

* Designs revealed for $20 million Wakatu Quay development in Kaikōura



“Some will say it is a huge risk, but developers don’t get the same borrowing [interest] rates that we do.’’

Kaikōura Marine Development Project manager Chris Sturgeon said the decision allowed the project to move forward.

‘‘Going through this process gives us the flexibility to control our own destiny.

‘‘Investors are important, but we are not beholden to them.’’

Kaikoura District Council The KaikÅura District Council has high hopes for Wakatu Quay.

The council signed an agreement with Kānoa (formerly the Provincial Growth Fund) in 2018. Part of the agreement meant finding additional funding of $1.07 million.

The council went through a process of seeking expressions of interest, but the preferred project partner Cooper Developments pulled out late last year, citing economic uncertainty.

After spending $270,000 on the project so far, the council has tentatively committed to funding the extra $800,000.

Supplied Along with business tenants the designs could provide space for playing, walking and fishing, and education and cultural activities.

Mackle said it would be loan funded and will be consulted on as part of next year’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan.

‘‘It means we as a council are prepared to look at it and go out for public consultation next year.

‘‘Someone may come along and want to part-develop, which would reduce our commitment.

‘‘We don’t have any investment partners at the moment, but in a year or two things will be different and businesses will want to develop.’’

Sudima Hotels Ngāti Kurī rangatahi are being trained and employed in Kaikōura’s new hotel in an effort to keep young people in the area.

Sturgeon said he did not anticipate needing to spend any of the $800,000 until at least the end of next year.

‘‘There is a great opportunity for getting a commercial return for the council, so it won’t be a major burden on the ratepayer, which has always been the intent.’’