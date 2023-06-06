Man charged following fatal Grovetown crash near Blenheim

Police at the scene of an accident on State Highway 1 in Grovetown on April 19.

A man has been charged with causing death while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in relation to a crash that killed a cyclist.

The crash, involving a cyclist and a car, happened on State Highway 1, about 1km from its intersection with Fell St, about 7.10am on April 19.

The cyclist died at the scene, a police spokesperson confirmed at the time.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF The crash happened in Grovetown, north of Blenheim.

Police confirmed on Tuesday a 29-year-old had been charged with causing death while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, in relation to the crash.

He would appear at the Blenheim District Court on June 12.