Looking back: A bid for rail from Ward to Parnassus

A vintage locomotive crosses the Awatere River bridge on its way from Blenheim to Kaikōura in 2011.

Minister for Railways, W H Herries, hears arguments for connecting Marlborough and Canterbury by rail, in Blenheim this week 110 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, June 19, 1913.

THE MAIN TRUNK LINE

﻿Mr R. F. Goulter, president of the Marlborough Land Railway League ... advanced the claims of the League for the completion of the South Island Main Trunk Railway, explaining that the gap of 66 miles 20 chains between the railheads beyond Ward in Marlborough and Parnassus in Canterbury represented the only unconnected link in the long stretch of railway between Auckland and the Bluff.

Mr Goulter expressed confidence that when Picton-Bluff was connected the profitable results would accrue from the passenger traffic. But the merits of the work did not rest on that claim alone.

The reasons from a defence point of view why the line should be finished were very strong; and the development of a large extent of country, from which large quantities of produce would be moved, was an essential consideration.

Mr Goulter represented the need for the bridging of the Conway, Hapuku, and Kahautara Rivers at an early date, and suggested that these improvements would accommodate a motor service until the trains were run.

He concluded by asking that the line be placed in the forefront of the public works programme.

Marlborough Express A copy of the Marlborough Express cost one penny in 1913.

THE WAIRAU VALLEY LEAGUE

﻿Mr J. Bary, representing the Wairau Valley Land and Railway League, said that this body was working not in opposition to, but in sympathy with, the League advocating the completion of the East Coast line.

The League has been in existence only about two years, but it had already had the satisfaction of seeing the Hillersden Estate acquired for settlement.

This transaction, together with the purchase of the Lake Station, further west, encouraged the League to believe that the construction of a line from Blenheim, through the Wairau Valley, to connect with the junction of the West Coast and Nelson railway systems, was within measurable distance.

Á light line of railway would be the means of opening up a large tract of country suitable for closer settlement and enable Marlborough to exchange its produce with the coal and timber of the West Coast.

What the deputation was asking for was that the survey of a railway route be carried out forthwith.

﻿The Minister [said he] would be pleased to refer the representations made to him to his colleague and to Cabinet.

Stuff Crowds gather at Kaikōura Railway Station to watch the first train leave in 1945.

From the classifieds:

LOST, between Graham’s Cross-Road and Taylor River – overcoat. Will finder leave same at “Express” office.

LOST, lady’s ship’s wheel pendant, with photos attached. Finder please leave at “Express” office. Keepsake.

FOUND. – A bundle of motorcycle spanners. Loser can have same on paying cost of advertisement. Apply “Express” office.

Home comforts that make a cosy winter... Soft, warm carpets to keep your feet warm; thick wooly blankets to give you cosy slumbers. Life is worth living amongst these, eh? Girling’s Blankets, Eider Quilts and Rugs are the kind that make you feel that winter is a grand old institution for the fine appreciation of comfort ... WB Girling and Co., Ltd., Hall of Commerce, Blenheim.