The small Picton boxing club training winners

Israel Reece, left, and coach Glen Cotten, right, after Israel won the 44kg South Island Golden Glove Novice Title.

A small Picton boxing club has continued its winning ways, with its athletes taking titles at the South Island Golden Gloves Competition earlier this month.

Arapawa Boxing Club sent four boxers to the competition in Christchurch on June 3 and 4 and two won their weight classes.

Nyala Stevenson, 14, proved to everybody she shouldn’t be messed with by winning the 44kg Golden Glove Open Title. She was also named Cadet Boxer of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Israel Reece won the 44kg South Island Golden Glove Novice Title.

Coach Glen Cotton said he was “proud” of the work the kids had done at a national level.

READ MORE:

* Papanui boxers deliver top punch at Timaru boxing tournament

* Bullied brothers become boxing champs: 'Man, I'm going to prove them wrong'

* Blenheim novice takes out junior South Island boxing title



“They train twice a day, they go to school and then train again, sometimes three times a day, that’s why they feel real proud when they get the win,” Cotton said.

Having achieved so much in such a little time, Cotton said the kids didn’t back down from a challenge.

The club’s success at the Golden Gloves will be added to it’s stash of medals they have received over the past few months.

Their winning streak includes two gold medals and two silver at the South Island Novice championships in Christchurch in March, two silvers and a gold at the Wellington Boxing champs in April, and two winning titles and a silver at the Canterbury Boxing champs in May.

Supplied/Supplied Nyala Stevenson was named the Cadet Boxer of the Tournament at the South Island Golden Gloves prize giving. She also won the 44 kg open title.

For Cotton, their achievements show the club’s dedication to the sport.

“We don’t have any major sponsors, we just do what we do best, which is training hard, getting in there and staying active.”

Cotton said he loved being able to share his love of boxing with others, from teaching them new skills to watching his students develop and become champions.

He said the club wouldn’t dwell on the win for too long though, as it needed to prepare for the next big comp.

Arapawa Boxing Club will be attending a tournament between the Top of the South Boxing Association and the Canterbury Boxing Association in Christchurch on July 22, hoping to continue its winning ways.