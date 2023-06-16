Blenheim workshop offers lights, camera, action for young filmmakers

Tyler Redmond, co-organiser of the workshop with Samantha Baxter, is pictured filming in Blenheim recently.

Aspiring young Marlborough filmmakers will be given an insight into the film industry at a workshop to be held in Blenheim early next month.

Titled “Striking on Screen”, it will provide students with foundation skills, Tyler Redmond said.

Redmond is organising the five-day workshop with acting teacher Samantha Baxter, artistic director at the Marlborough Children’s and Youth Theatre (MCY).

“I’ve really wanted to do something like this for two to three years but didn’t have the resources, and it is such a big undertaking I could not do it alone,” Redmond said.

READ MORE:

* Tinseltown, Taika and an old timber mill could be a match made in Hollywood heaven

* Teen filmmaker Tyler Redmond prepares for premiere

* Young directors have shorts picked for film festival



Linking up with Baxter helped make the project a reality.

“It is a lot bigger than what we intended. Kids can learn and grow and find a new way into the industry without going to film school.”

The workshop is open to those aged from 10 to 18, but Redmond said it could be extended up to age 20 as long as they were keen. There are 16 places available.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express An interior view of Sawmill Studios, Blenheim, where the workshop will be held.

Redmond first became interested in filmmaking at a young age and that is the age group he intended to help.

“I did some filmmaking when I was eight, and it grew from there. I was in Christchurch at the time and moved to Blenheim when I was nine after my dad passed. At the age of 14 I met local filmmakers. ”

The workshop begins with a writing session led by Chris Lippiatt and the attendees will decide the kind of film they will make during the week.

“We’ll create a good environment to share ideas and then make a film. We will take them through acting, cinematography, lighting props; it’s pretty full on.

“The length of the film will be under 10 minutes, but it depends on their creativity.”

Redmond said a crew of 10 had volunteered to help on the workshop. The two special guests will be actor Fredrick Pokai and TikTok star Jordan Rivers.

“We’ve had a heap of big sponsors.”

Striking on Screen will be held at the Sawmill Studios, 40 Waters Avenue, Blenheim, from Monday, July 3 to Friday, July 7.