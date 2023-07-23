Looking back: Seymour Square flower thief a 'despicable cad'

The secretary of Blenheim’s Beautifying Society had a few choice words for the person stealing plants from the town square, 110 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, July 23, 1913

﻿[TO THE EDITOR.]

Sir, I read with considerable satisfaction your trenchant article dealing with the mean depredations of the contemptible individual who has been stealing plants from Seymour Square.

It is a surprise to me to find that there is so despicable a cad in this town as the one who crawls into the Square at night and robs, not alone the Society which has admittedly done so much to improve the appearance of the town, but also his fellow citizens.

Perhaps, the individual, low as he has sunk in the moral scale, might desist from further pilfering if he were to realise that every plant taken from the beds makes a serious break in the curator's carefully thought out scheme of colouring, and that, even where the plants can be replaced, the refills will bloom out of time and harmony with the rest.

Anyway, these thefts are a strong argument for locking the gates of the Square and other reserves at sun-down, and the Borough Council, it is interesting to notice, has taken measures to provide for this contingency in its new code of by-laws.

The Iast theft was the meanest of all, as the thief could not possibly know what he had taken since none of the roses are named in the bed, but only on the curator's plans, and it is impossible to replace the rose bush taken.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Seymour Square gardens looking very colourful in the spring of 2019.

However, the whole matter has now been placed in the hands of the police, who will no doubt keep a careful eye for anyone with plants in his possession similar to those removed from the Borough gardens.

Thanking you in behalf of Beautifying Society for your timely article.

G.M. SPENCE,

Hon Secretary B.B.S. (Inc.)

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Seymour Square in Blenheim was packed at this year's commemorations.

From the classifieds:

LOST in Blenheim since June 10th, black, tan and white sheep-dog Clyde. Reward. Apply “Express” Office.

WANTED – Smart boy for machine room. Good chance to learn trade. Apply at once to “Express” Office.

CHAMPIONSHIP POULTRY SHOW. AND BABY SHOW. Friday and Saturday next. Town Hall. Grand display of poultry. Record entries. The event of the year. Birds from all parts of the Dominion will be shown. Also baby show. Admission by Art Union Ticket 1s. WH Green, Hon. Secretary.

AWARUA TENNIS CLUB. The above club will hold their mid-winter social in the Marlboroughtown Hall on Friday 25th. Dancing 8pm. Good floor, good music and a splendid supper. Gentlemen 2s 6d; Ladies 1s. AE Creswell, Hon. Secretary.