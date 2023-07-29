Fabric-a-Brac is coming back to Marlborough

Fabric Creations owner Rachel Bishell, left, and Fabric-a-Brac event organiser Tracy Johnston are already preparing for the 2023 event after last year’s success.

Marlborough is hosting Fabric-a-brac again and the plan is for it to be bigger and better than before.

The 2023 Fabric-a-brac Marlborough event will be on September 16, at Connect Blenheim on the corner of Beaver Rd and High St in Blenheim, from 10am to 1pm with free admission.

Fabric-a-Brac is a charity event supporting Hospice Marlborough, bringing together sewers, quilters, crafters and other fabric fans to buy and sell new and second-hand fabric and sewing supplies.

They are encouraged to take the time to clear out their fabric stash, and donate their odds and ends to the Hospice Shop in Redwoodtown so they can be displayed and sold at the event by the Hospice team.

Alternatively it was not too late to book a table and sell your hoarded fabric collection to fellow fabric-a-holics.

Rachel Bishell, owner of Fabric Creations in Market St, was gearing up to return this year to support the event by both donating fabric and bringing some treasures from the shop to sell on the day.

She said anyone thinking about having a stall at the event should sign up.

“I thoroughly recommend it. It’s not just fun on the day, meeting all these people with similar interests and fascinating projects on the go, but for me, it’s been a great way to let people know about my store and the wide range of products and equipment I have for fabric crafters and creators.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Preparing for Marlborough’s 2022 Fabric-a-Brac, from left, Hospice promotions manager Sandy Inwood, Kate Jones, Diana Johnstone, organiser Tracy Johnston, and Lauren Bishell.

Based on the success and excitement of last year, event organiser Tracy Johnston said she was preparing for a busy day.

A team of volunteer bakers would be putting on their pinnies to bake and serve at the pop-up café, which would serve tea and coffee, and offer sweet and savoury treats to enjoy on site or takeaway.

Every dollar earned from the pop-up cafe, stallholder fees and sales of fabric on the Hospice tables would go back to Hospice Marlborough thanks to the generosity of Connect Blenheim who provided the venue, and Blenheim Print for printing posters and signs.

Fabric-a-brac started in Wellington in 2009. There had been Fabric-a-brac events held since then in Auckland, Taranaki, Palmerston North and even Adelaide and Sydney. The events had raised over $100,000 for Hospice in total.

Last year’s Marlborough event – the first Fabric-a-Brac in the South Island – raised $5800 for Hospice Marlborough, and Tracy was hoping to raise more this year.