Urgent need for nurses and builders in Marlborough

Corey Hebberd, co-chair of the Marlborough Regional Workforce Plan 2023, says a wider range of education and training options can help with the region’s workforce problems.

Helping builders and nurses get qualified in Marlborough instead of sending them out of town to study could help ease the regional shortages, a new report says.

An extra 3200 construction workers will be required in Marlborough by March 2024, and another 117 registered nurses by 2027, according to Te Mahere Ohumahi ā-Rohe o Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui Marlborough Regional Workforce Plan 2023.

Ideas on how to meet the demand were part of the plan’s first annual review, released in Blenheim on Friday by Marlborough Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG) co-chair Corey Hebberd.

“Through our local partnerships we have deepened our knowledge of Marlborough’s current and future workforce needs, and how our education and training can respond and contribute,” Hebberd said.

The chronic need for construction workers was attributed to a surge in residential and commercial developments, most notably the iRex Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment, Te Tātoru o Wairau Marlborough colleges co-location, and the new Summerset Retirement Village.

About 1800 construction workers were currently employed in Marlborough. That would need to increase by more than double to meet the projected demand.

The regional workforce plan recommended increased investing in more training options, with block courses for carpentry, mechanical engineering and automotive engineering in work-based learning.

“Learners had at present to travel to Nelson or Tasman for courses,” the report said.

It also recommended all schools foster stronger connections with the trades, similar to Queen Charlotte College’s partnership with Kāinga Ora to start a construction academy.

The workforce plan report said health was expected to be one of the largest growing sectors for Marlborough over the next 15 years. Along with 117 extra registered nurses, the region would need eight more nurse managers and eight more enrolled nurses by 2027.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff RSLG member Tracy Johnston speaks on the report’s findings at its launch on Friday.

“There are longstanding shortages across most healthcare roles and there is limited training available in the region across all parts of the health sector,” the report said.

“We need to ensure we have the workforce to meet this demand.”

Employment demand in the health sector was forecast to grow faster in Marlborough than in Nelson Tasman, where much of the training was available, a report from Te Pūkenga Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) said.

This was due to redevelopment of several rest homes, the new Summerset development and an ageing population.

Migrants currently filled the gaps, with about 40% of registered nurses and 25% of caregivers on a visa, the former Nelson Marlborough District Health Board estimated.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn speaks at the launch of Te Mahere Ohumahi ā-Rohe o Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui Marlborough Regional Workforce Plan 2023.

The report recommended investing in a Bachelor of Nursing course in Blenheim. Currently, a first year of the course could be undertaken at NMIT, but the second and third years required travelling to Nelson.

The report also recommended maintaining the NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation Hauora Pathway for Health in Blenheim; investing in distance and online learning, and block courses delivered in Marlborough, and investing in replacement models for competency assessment programmes for internationally qualified nurses.

Meanwhile, a joint venture between BCITO Te Pūkenga and REAP Aotearoa (Rural Education Activities Programme) had launched a life skills initiative that targeted barriers to completing qualifications.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Chris Donnelly is a Nelson builder who is constructing a social media following.

BCITO acting director Greg Durkin said the trade apprenticeship provider found that about 15% of its 21,000 apprentices nationwide needed support with literacy, numeracy, and skills such as driving a car or using a computer.

“REAP Aotearoa provides leadership, support, and educational opportunities across rural New Zealand. We’re really lucky we can tap into their network and provide a helping hand for those who need it,” Durkin said.

BCITO Te Pūkenga Marlborough, Nelson and North Canterbury area manager Stefan Hartel, said the course was initially launched in the upper South Island.

"From bricklayers to the flooring industry, this initiative has united the building and construction industry apprentices, encouraging them to meet up each week at the REAP centre, fostering a sense of support and camaraderie between them.”