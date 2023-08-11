Future of Work conference a finalist in event awards

Organisers of Marlborough’s Future at Work conference are thrilled to learn the event has been named a finalist in this year’s New Zealand Event Awards.

The conference, first held in 2019, aims to show the region’s young people the many career opportunities and pathways available to them, and connect them with industry representatives.

The New Zealand Event Awards (NZEA) judges selected the conference as one of five finalists from around the country in the category of Best Community or Not-for-Profit Event with under 3000 participants.

Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough regional manager Kelvin Watt said he and the team were humbled to see the “true community event” recognised on the national stage.

“Future of Work is a mammoth community collaboration,” Watt said.

“We organise the event in partnership with the Marlborough District Council and then collaborate with all the local colleges, student volunteers, businesses, tertiary providers, and our wider community.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Manu Ora’s Dr Rachel Inder, left, shows Anna Love, centre, and Clara Watt how to do CPR at a Future of Work session.

The judges in selecting the finalists had noted they were blown away by the calibre of entries this year.

“Which makes the accolade even sweeter,” Watt said.

The number of entries for the NZEA for 2023 was the highest ever, so the competition was incredibly fierce, Watt said.

This year’s conference brought 1800 students, from years 7 to 13, from around Marlborough together for speakers and workshops, as well as whānau session that included students’ families.

Keynote speakers included mental health advocate, film director and author Jazz Thornton, personal branding and marketing expert Stanley Henry, chief executive of media company Sh*t You Should Care About, Lucy Blakiston, Pacific Youth Leadership and Transformational Council chair Riki Welsh, and Te Amokura senior consultant Te Wehi Wright.

Each shared inspiring messages from their diverse life journeys as well as practical “takeaways” for the students as they prepare to leave college, Watt said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Lucy Blakiston was a Young New Zealander of the Year nominee in 2021.

The interaction workstation zone was another key part of the day, where students had the opportunity to visit over 50 industry stations staffed by 80+ businesses, tertiary providers and organisations, covering everything from aviation to zoology, he said.

“By having an activity or challenge on each industry station it helps break the ice. It draws the students in, and allows conversation about careers to flow out of that. Once we have got the students talking and engaging, they feel confident to ask questions and find out more,” Watt said.

“It’s all about breaking down those barriers between our young people and industry, and helping them to discover jobs they may never have heard of before.”

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Craig Harper and Kylie Senior getting dunked with gunge at the Fund Your Future Giving Day for the Graeme Dingle Foundation in Blenheim.

Marlborough District Council’s community partnerships adviser Jodie Griffiths said she had seen for herself over the years what a fantastic opportunity it was for young people and their families.

“The students report it makes such a difference to them in terms of their thinking, their confidence, and their ideas about their personal career pathway,” she said.

Griffiths said the council had identified the “enormous value in the event for local youth” and had committed to $10,000 in funding per year. The event also receives funding from the Rātā Foundation, Lotteries Community Fund, and OneFortyOne which makes the event free for students.

The winners of the New Zealand Event Awards would be announced at the NZEA New Zealand Event Awards Gala Evening at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on November 9.