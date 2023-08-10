'White as': Aucklander moves to Marlborough for change of scenery, gets just that
“I said to the missus ‘there’s snow on the ground’, and she’s like ‘what!’,” former Aucklander Peter Barnard said.
The hot rod upholsterer moved to Marlborough’s Wairau Valley 16 months ago for a change of scenery, and he was certainly getting that – as did a lot of Marlborough on Thursday.
Seeing snow in his backyard was “pretty neat”, he said.
“I was live on Facebook streaming straight away, like ‘wow, man, look at this’.”
It was Barnard’s first time waking up to snow since moving to the region, as the hills surrounding his house, near the Wye Bridge, were untouched by snow last winter.
“I've never seen it on these hills back here, like absolutely white as,” he said.
“I've travelled and seen snow, but not at my house. It's pretty cool.”
Much of Marlborough woke to a winter wonderland on Thursday, as a cold front brought snow to low levels in the south and east of the South Island.
Marlburians reported snow in Fairhall, Renwick, further up the Wairau Valley, in the Awatere Valley, on the hills behind Picton, and out in the Sounds.
Semi-retired rural postie Mike Nesbit said on his Thursday morning delivery run in Wairau Valley residents told him they hadn't seen that much snow in the area for at least two decades.
“Picture postcard. The only trouble is, when it melts, it just turns everything into a great slush. We'll see what happens tomorrow,” he said.
In Picton, Atlantis Backpackers co-owner Sheira Hudson said she had only ever seen snow on the hills behind the township “once or twice” before, so it was “pretty rare”.
“But generally it’s there at like 7am, and by 7.30am, it’s gone,” Hudson said.
"But today, being a special day, it’s out there for a little bit longer, which is actually lovely.
“No-one here has skis though, or even sleds, unfortunately.”
A Picton road worker said the snow was as low as 100m when he started his shift early on Thursday, as he could see snow surrounding the “Picton cross” [on the hills].
“It’s never come this close,” he said.
Richard Dawkins, Federated Farmers Marlborough vice president and meat and wool chair, said on Wednesday the predicted snowfall was “poor timing” for farmers in the region who were in the middle of lambing season.
“However, we have been here before,” he said.
“It’s been a brilliant season, a very favourable summer … with stock in good condition and good pasture cover, that certainly puts people in a good position to enhance survival.”
“So people know their best paddocks with the best shelter, and they’ll put the high-risk animals there.”
The wintry weather and snow caused the closure of State Highway 63 between Renwick and St Arnaud on Thursday, with access for residents only, but the highway fully reopened by noon.
State Highway 6 was closed from Kohatu to Kawatiri Junction, which meant there were no direct routes from Marlborough and Nelson to the West Coast, but the highway reopened by 11am.
There were several weather-related crashes around the South Island on Thursday morning. The conditions had affected all highways in the top of the South Island and driving conditions were hazardous, Waka Kotahi said. Drivers were also advised to watch for black ice on the road.
There were no weather warnings or watches in place for Marlborough in the days to come.
MetService forecasted Blenheim would get down to -2C on Thursday night, rising to a high of 11C on Friday and then down to -2C again on Friday night. The weekend was forecast to be cold but sunny.
