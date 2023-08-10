'White as': Aucklander moves to Marlborough for change of scenery, gets just that

A good dusting of snow turns Marlborough's Wairau Valley into a winter wonderland on Thursday.

“I said to the missus ‘there’s snow on the ground’, and she’s like ‘what!’,” former Aucklander Peter Barnard said.

The hot rod upholsterer moved to Marlborough’s Wairau Valley 16 months ago for a change of scenery, and he was certainly getting that – as did a lot of Marlborough on Thursday.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF/Marlborough Express Peter Barnard, with his dog Brownie, has never had snow at his home before, which he thought was “pretty neat”.

Seeing snow in his backyard was “pretty neat”, he said.

“I was live on Facebook streaming straight away, like ‘wow, man, look at this’.”

It was Barnard’s first time waking up to snow since moving to the region, as the hills surrounding his house, near the Wye Bridge, were untouched by snow last winter.

“I've never seen it on these hills back here, like absolutely white as,” he said.

“I've travelled and seen snow, but not at my house. It's pretty cool.”

Much of Marlborough woke to a winter wonderland on Thursday, as a cold front brought snow to low levels in the south and east of the South Island.

Marlburians reported snow in Fairhall, Renwick, further up the Wairau Valley, in the Awatere Valley, on the hills behind Picton, and out in the Sounds.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Vineyard workers from Papua New Guinea are excited to see snow for the first time in the Wairau Valley.

Semi-retired rural postie Mike Nesbit said on his Thursday morning delivery run in Wairau Valley residents told him they hadn't seen that much snow in the area for at least two decades.

“Picture postcard. The only trouble is, when it melts, it just turns everything into a great slush. We'll see what happens tomorrow,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The wintry weather and snow closed State Highway 63 between Renwick and St Arnaud for a short time.

In Picton, Atlantis Backpackers co-owner Sheira Hudson said she had only ever seen snow on the hills behind the township “once or twice” before, so it was “pretty rare”.

“But generally it’s there at like 7am, and by 7.30am, it’s gone,” Hudson said.

"But today, being a special day, it’s out there for a little bit longer, which is actually lovely.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Snow on the hills above Picton, about 12.30pm on Thursday - a very rare sight.

“No-one here has skis though, or even sleds, unfortunately.”

A Picton road worker said the snow was as low as 100m when he started his shift early on Thursday, as he could see snow surrounding the “Picton cross” [on the hills].

“It’s never come this close,” he said.

Supplied Snow falls very unusually near Punga Cove in the Marlborough Sounds.

Richard Dawkins, Federated Farmers Marlborough vice president and meat and wool chair, said on Wednesday the predicted snowfall was “poor timing” for farmers in the region who were in the middle of lambing season.

“However, we have been here before,” he said.

“It’s been a brilliant season, a very favourable summer … with stock in good condition and good pasture cover, that certainly puts people in a good position to enhance survival.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Cows and sheep shelter under trees at a Wairau Valley property.

“So people know their best paddocks with the best shelter, and they’ll put the high-risk animals there.”

The wintry weather and snow caused the closure of State Highway 63 between Renwick and St Arnaud on Thursday, with access for residents only, but the highway fully reopened by noon.

State Highway 6 was closed from Kohatu to Kawatiri Junction, which meant there were no direct routes from Marlborough and Nelson to the West Coast, but the highway reopened by 11am.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Sheep trot over snow near Wairau Valley township.

There were several weather-related crashes around the South Island on Thursday morning. The conditions had affected all highways in the top of the South Island and driving conditions were hazardous, Waka Kotahi said. Drivers were also advised to watch for black ice on the road.

There were no weather warnings or watches in place for Marlborough in the days to come.

MetService forecasted Blenheim would get down to -2C on Thursday night, rising to a high of 11C on Friday and then down to -2C again on Friday night. The weekend was forecast to be cold but sunny.

SUPPLIED Snow falls at a property in Hawkesbury in Marlborough on Thursday.

SUPPLIED Joseph Plant, 4, left, and Liam Plant, 8, enjoy the snow on holiday at St Arnaud on Thursday morning.

Supplied The Plant family from Marlborough is enjoying a stay at a snow-covered St Arnaud bach.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Snow and low cloud, deep in the Wairau Valley.

Supplied Matua Wines workers, Glen Turnbull, Toby Turnbull and Ali Pottinger, get creative in the snow in the upper Wairau Valley.

SUPPLIED Snow covers vines at Matua Wines’ Te Puke vineyard in the upper Wairau.

SUPPLIED Colin Campbell’s backyard is pretty as a picture on Cooper St in the Wairau Valley.

SUPPLIED The dogs enjoy a solid dusting at Middlehurst Station in the Awatere Valley.

SUPPLIED Middlehurst Station has had a good few centimetres settle on Thursday.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A crisp start to the day west of the Wairau Valley township.

SUPPLIED Snow at a property in Camden Station, Awatere Valley, about 400m above sea level, on Thursday morning.