House of the Year awards showcase best of Nelson Marlborough

A Contemporary Homes build has won the Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast Supreme House of the Year for this beautiful home in Kaiteriteri, Tasman.

A duplex, a builder’s house, and several family homes are among the award winners at this year’s Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Master Builder House of the Year awards.

The Nelson Marlborough West Coast Supreme House of the Year Award went to a home by Contemporary Homes in Kaiteriteri, nestled into native bush and overlooking the coastline.

Supplied This beautiful deck with overhead roofing and skylights helped Contemorary Homes win the Outdoor Living Excellence Award.

Judges commented that the Contemporary Homes project was “retreat-like”, impressive, “cleverly designed” and oozed quality.

“From first glance the detail is evident, with the exposed timber rafters, soffits, counter-levered front deck, glazed garage doors, and complex concrete and stonework among the standout features,” the judges’ notes said.

“Once inside the quality continues with an impressive oak stairway – leading up to the main level, boasting beautifully crafted oak-framed glass stacker doors, exposed rafters, built-in cabinetry, and generous, well-proportioned rooms.”

The house also won the Resene New Home $2 million to $4m Category, the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, the Kitchen Excellence Award, the Higgins Concrete Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

SUPPLIED A home in Omaka, Blenheim, has won an award for its sustainability measures such as solar panels and skylights.

A large family home in Omaka, Blenheim, designed by Discovery Homes New Zealand, won the APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The building’s extensive solar system powered its heating systems, spa, and swimming pool, and it also featured high R-value eco insulation, double glazing, a Velux solar skylight, and carbon-negative Abodo cladding.

A two-storey rectilinear home by Roger Hogg Builders, overlooking Picton and the Marlborough Sounds, won the Carters New Home $1m-$1.5m Category, and a Gold award.

SUPPLIED The Picton home connects indoor and outdoor spaces, and draws outdoor light in through skylights.

SUPPLIED The Picton home showcases “an impressive blend of creativity and craftsmanship”.

Judges said its elegant appearance concealed the skilful planning that went into its design and construction, connecting living areas to outdoor spaces, and drawing in natural light with skylights.

“This fabulous blend of form and function sets this building apart.”

The hillside home also won the Resene Eco.Decorator Interior Design Award and the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award.

SUPPLIED Judges say the bathroom’s “exceptional character, exuberance, and unparalleled build quality” made it stand out.

Another hillside home, in Tāhunanui Nelson by You Build, with a cantilevered deck “thoughtfully” designed for outdoor living, won the New Home $500,000 – $750,000 category, and a Gold Award.

"Perched atop a highly engineered substructure on the edge of a steep hill, this mono-pitched, three-bedroom home has expansive views over Nelson Bays,” the judges’ notes said.

“Despite challenges posed by a precipitous drive and limited access, the builder delivered a home of high-quality and ambiance.”

SUPPLIED/Nelson Mail The home in Tāhunanui, Nelson, makes the most of its great views.

SUPPLIED An indent in the floor plan creates an inviting outdoor room on the cantilevered deck.

A duplex by Scott Construction, bedded into rock on a challenging hillside site in Kaiteriteri, won the Master Build 10-year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) category, and a Gold Award.

“The construction process was no easy feat, with excavation work requiring the expertise of an explosives specialist to clear the rock outcrop to achieve the three levels for building’s platforms,” the judges said.

“Multiple concrete pours for foundations, floors, blockwork, and suspended floors enabled the building sites to step up each unit out of the ground.”

SUPPLIED Construction of a three-level duplex in Kaiteriteri required explosives to clear the rocky outcrop.

A two-bedroom home in Māpua, Tasman by Jennian Homes won the regional New Home $500,000 - $750,000 Category, and a Gold Award.

Judges said the house showcased efficient planning on a restricted site, and attention to detail.

Comprised of two wings connected by a glazed entry link, one wing had a “stunning” cathedral trussed ceiling over the living, dining, lounge, and kitchen areas.

SUPPLIED Judges say this Jennian Homes home in Māpua, Tasman was “Immaculately constructed”.

A cedar-clad Inhaus home in Richmond won the regional Builder’s Own Home Category, and a Gold Award.

The judges said the house had “instant street appeal” with a glazed gable, an inviting entrance and an eye-catching front door.

“The builder’s attention to detail shines through, both inside and out, with a cleverly positioned outdoor living area forming a private and sunny courtyard – a perfect retreat for the young family residing there. The builder has taken great pride in this exceptional home, which is evident in the precise detailing and flawless craftsmanship.”

SUPPLIED The Inhaus home features precise detailing and flawless craftsmanship.

SUPPLIED The builder’s home includes a private and sunny courtyard.