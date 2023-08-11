5.6 earthquake jolts centre of New Zealand

An earthquake centred near Marlborough’s French Pass has rocked the centre of the country.

Tens of thousands have reported feeling an earthquake that rocked the centre of New Zealand on Friday morning.

GeoNet reported the 5.6-magnitude earthquake was 75 kilometres north of French Pass, in the outer Marlborough Sounds, and 171km deep, at 11.53am.

More than 20,000 people had reported feeling the quake, as widely as Wellington and Canterbury.

But no damage had been reported by Marlborough Sounds residents.

“It was just a small tremor,” Te Mahia Bay resort owner Trevor Hook said.

“Nothing was knocked off the shelves; it wasn’t too bad. It’s quite funny; we mustn't be on the line of these things.”

Pam Montgomery of Okiwi Bay Holiday Park and Lodge said she did not feel the earthquake at all.

“Other people felt it but nothing was knocked over.

“I was at the shop at the time and nothing fell off the shelves. Others came and told me there had been shaking.”