Rest home residents build nesting boxes for parakeet conservation

A conservation project run by a dedicated group of Rangiora rest home residents aims to boost Marlborough Sounds populations of New Zealand’s rarest parakeet.

There are only about 330 of the critically-endangered South Island kākāriki karaka/orange-fronted parakeet left in the wild.

Residents of the Charles Upham Retirement Village, Ross Stewart, Michael Cherry, Terry Courtney and Lynn Andrews, have been building nesting boxes for the birds, with support from Department of Conservation senior biodiversity ranger Archie MacFarlane, based in Rangiora. The parakeets were a taonga species for Ngāi Tahu, MacFarlane said.

The residents made quick work of filling MacFarlane’s initial order of 30 boxes. Half would go to Oruawairua/Blumine Island in the Marlborough Sounds, and half to Christchurch-based Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust, which operated one of the main captive breeding facilities for kākāriki karaka.

The Oruawairua/Blumine Island project was designed to boost the endemic parakeet population, which should thrive on the pest-free island, he said.

“The population on Blumine Island is somewhat limited, possibly due to nesting habitat. There is an estimated 90 birds on the island, but it’s not a huge population for the island’s size,” MacFarlane said.

“Kākāriki karaka are cavity-nesting species; they like to nest in tree hollows provided by mature trees. There is only a limited number of mature trees with cavities on Blumine Island.

“We believe it might be that they’re constrained by nest availability.”

MacFarlane said there was hope for a future release of more captive-bred birds onto Oruawairua/Blumine Island.

“The idea is that these birds’ cavity-nesting will bring new genetics to the island and breed with the wild parakeets,” he said.

“Since these birds will be captive-reared at the Isaac Conservation & Wildlife Trust, using the nesting boxes provided by Charles Upham village, they will hopefully recognise and use the same nesting boxes provided on the island.”

If the trial of 15 nesting boxes was successful, MacFarlane said he hoped the idea could be expanded to future release sites.

The kākāriki karaka recovery program was run in partnership by DOC and Ngāi Tahu, supported by the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust, Orana Wildlife Park, Canterbury University, Mainpower and the NZ Nature Fund.