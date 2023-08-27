Picton seeks end to 'game of the porpoises'

Porpoises and herrings are frequent visitors to Picton, this week 110 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, August 26, 1913.

Herrings are very very plentiful in Picton harbour just now, and fears of a repetition of the nuisance of previous years are entertained.

To prevent the fish from entering the lagoon and becoming stranded on the beach at low tide, wire netting has been stretched across the entrance at the Domain Bridge.

This, it is hoped, will prove effective, and it is hoped that boat owners will readily submit to any inconvenience that may be occasioned thereby, in the interests of local residents and the travelling public.

A shoal of porpoises came up the harbour at about eight o'clock last night, chasing millions of herrings before them. Cannot something be done, asks the Press, to stop the game of the porpoises?

Also in the newspaper:

Marlborough Museum Market St Blenheim, thought to be 1915.

A substantial proof of the enterprise of the firm of Messrs Hill and Barton appeared in the Market Place this morning. It was in the shape of a large motor-van to be used for the collection of cream in the Marlborough district. The vehicle arrived in Blenheim last evening from Wellington, where it was built by the firm of Messrs Black and Rouse. At ten o'clock this morning a trial run was made. Mr H. G. Hill, Mr J. Rae (the firm's local representative), and several business people occupied seats in the commodious cased-in carriage for the journey, which was accomplished under satisfactory conditions. The motor machine is a 16-20 Reynolds production, and, being of great strength, is capable of covering a lot of ground in quick time with a heavy load of outgoing supplies and a large quantity of incoming cream. Still another instance of the firm's enterprise is the fact that an oil launch is now under construction at Picton for the purpose of collecting cream throughout the Sounds district.

A report received by the Wairau Hospital Board from the Health Officer (Mr J. Johnston) at yesterdav's meeting stated that during July, 14 cases of chickenpox, two of scarlatina, one of diphtheria (which resulted in the death of a female patient), and one of puerperis (patient died) had been notified in Bienheim, Some alarm was caused by a supposed case of smallpox, but this proved to be measles. In each of the Spring Creek and Omaka Road Board districts one case of chickenpox had occurred, making a total for the district of 16 chickenpox cases. Mr Johnston stated that no cases had been reported for three weeks, a circumstance which the Board regarded as extremely satisfactory.

﻿For riding a horse over the Alfred Street bridge at other than a walking pace, Walter Trischler was fined 5s with 7s costs by Mr F. O'B. Loughnan, S.M., this morning.