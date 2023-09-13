Blenheim's Buffalo lodge demolished as member battles for proceeds

Blenheim’s Buffalo lodge is being pulled down as the branch has folded.

One of the last surviving members of a Blenheim fraternity is disappointed money from the sale of its property has been handed over to its national body.

The Churchill Lodge, of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, on High St, was demolished by its new owners last week, about three years after the lodge closed.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes is one of the largest charitable fraternities in the United Kingdom, and started in 1822. At its peak there were about 400 lodges in New Zealand, answering to the national body, the Grand Lodge, but that had since dwindled to about 77.

Mike Pink, former secretary of the Blenheim branch, said the Churchill Lodge had to close due to a decline in members, “through various reasons ... death, loss of interest, and other reasons”.

“We decided to sell our property and give the proceeds to various charities in Marlborough; SPCA, St John, fire, diabetes,” Pink said.

“As soon as we put the property on sale in 2020, various members of our Grand Lodge were phoning myself and another member of the lodge asking where we were putting the money, as they thought the Grand Lodge should have it.”

When the sale went through, the money went straight to the Grand Lodge, Pink said.

“I was informed by our lawyer that Grand Lodge had stated they were to receive the money, and it was too late for me to do anything.

Pink believed the Grand Lodge could not take the money and was not entitled to do so.

“The property was initially purchased by members of the lodge in the 1970s as a private building for our meetings, nothing from our Grand Lodge funds were used. The money for purchase was from the proceeds of a lottery win, nothing to do with lodge funds.”

However, the Record of Title showed that the registered owner was “The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes Trust Board”.

In a letter to Pink, the Grand Lodge secretary Peter McLeod of Rotorua said the property sale was conducted by two qualified lawyers who carried out the conveyancing.

“It was their considered opinion the funds had to be paid to the trust board in accordance with the 1966 Buffalo Trust Act.”

The act specified that any lodge property would be vested with the National Lodge board, subject to conditions which included if a lodge had fewer than five members, failed to meet for eight consecutive meeting nights, and members were overseas or deceased.

This had not satisfied Pink, who had shifted to England after his wife’s death to be closer to relatives.

In his letter, McLeod said Pink and two other surviving members of the Churchill Lodge could apply to the Grand Lodge to have the interest on the amount from the sale disbursed to charities and organisations in Marlborough.

The property sold for $550,000, the bulk of which had been invested with the Bank of New Zealand with an interest rate of 6% per annum.

Pink said it was impossible to comply with Grand Lodge’s request.

“We have only three members left, two of whom are incapacitated due to old age. I am 82.”

McLeod said any member of the Grand Lodge of NZ, Grand Lodge of England RAOB could apply to the trust board, nominating a worthy charity in Marlborough for funding from the interest account.

The property sale funds were being reinvested each maturity date, which would continue unless an application was made to Grand Lodge to reopen Churchill Lodge, and permission was given to do so.

“The capital will not be reduced in any way or in any form controllable by the board,” McLeod said.

Phoebe Giles, who had family members in the lodge, said she was saddened to see the lodge being dismantled last week.

She believed very few Marlburians even knew the lodge existed, due to its members being reluctant to promote their charitable acts – and now it had disappeared.