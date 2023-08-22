Firefighters respond to 'well ablaze' house fire in Kaikōura

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) received multiple 111 calls on Monday night to a “well ablaze” house fire in Kaikōura.

FENZ responded to the fire at 10.40pm and sent two crews from the Kaikōura volunteer fie brigade to the scene.

It was initially unclear whether all the occupants of the property were out of the house but upon arrival firefighters found everyone was out and the property “well ablaze”, shift manager Ryan Dawson said.

Dawson said firefighters had to work using breathing apparatus equipment during the height of the blaze.

Crews worked on extinguishing the fire and checking hotspots before leaving at 12.40am.

As of Tuesday morning, the cause of the fire was still unknown and a fire investigator was returning to the scene to determine the cause.