Growing aspirations for Kaikōura education provider

Getting a driver’s licence through Te Hā o Mātauranga is always a huge step forwards for people with bigger goals.

Kaikōura could soon be the go-to place for people who want to learn, as an education provider continues to flourish.

Te Hā o Mātauranga was created post-earthquake after the community expressed an interest in having an education hub, to support a culture of growth and learning.

That interest has been confirmed as the organisation grows. Since 2020, Te Hā o Mātauranga, the trading arm of the Kaikōura Education Trust, has more than doubled the number of people it connects with, from 950 to nearly 2500.

Manager Vicki Gulleford said making education easy to access could change people’s lives. She recalled a 16-year-old wanting her driver’s licence that had quite a few barriers to overcome.

"Finance, whānau support, and personal confidence were the main barriers to taking the first step. We supported [her] in her study and helped her gain her learner licence in May 2022,” she said.

“Once she succeeded in this, she opened up to other opportunities in the community and started to come out of her shell.”

Te Hā o Mātauranga helped her to return to school and gain her NCEA level 1 through correspondence. She was working towards her NCEA level 2 qualifications.

SUPPLIED A community and whānau-based approach helps the learning to stick.

Gulleford said the main factor that drove the girl to succeed was the adult mentors she surrounded herself with at Te Hā o Mātauranga.

Having role models that supported and believed in her boosted her confidence and gave her some consistency in her life. She had gone on to become a leader at a youth group, and worked in a cadetship job at the Kaikōura District Council.

"For me, it is all about the people, our community, and seeing people achieve dreams and success, and make a go of something,” Gulleford said.

Getting a driver’s licence was an important achievement for people looking to make a positive step forward in their lives, she said.

"We have a driving co-ordinator to help people learn the theory for a learner licence and book their practicals. The number of people with a driver's licence now is huge. It is so much better than in the past. It is inspiring to see that happen."

SUPPLIED There’s a number of practical skills that can be learnt and even a pre-trades programme.

A community and whānau-based approach supported systemic change for sustainable learning and community wellbeing, Gulleford said.

Te Hā o Mātauranga provided a wide variety of programmes for lifelong learning, including for young people, as well as geographically isolated, socially isolated, or disadvantaged residents.

Programmes for young people included a youth development programme and Te Kura correspondence learning for disengaged youth, NEET programmes for at-risk youth, whānau advocacy, re-engagement with the local high school, girls' outdoor adventure activities, and youth parent education support.

"We have been able to provide a learning support tutor to students to learn via Te Kura (distance education). We have a pre-trades programme that works with our young people and brings in whānau education advocates who work with whānau to develop the pathways their rangatahi need,” she said.

SUPPLIED Te Hā o Mātauranga has a number of courses aimed at young people.

Gulleford said the team had a dream that Kaikōura would become the “go-to” place for education – a place that provided opportunities, made conversations about education happen, and helped whānau to explore how they could best support their aspirations.

"There are so many gaps we can tuck into and fill. We have always been about education in whatever form that takes, whether it is learning how to preserve fruit, drive a car, or business administration,” she said.

“It is about learning – the core of what we do."