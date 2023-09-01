Marlborough takes off with awards at national cycling event

The Cycling NZ Schools Skoda Southern Tour 2023 in Seddon, Marlborough, featuring 96 children from around the country.

Marlborough students Lachlan McNabb and Finn McKenzie have dominated the under-20 boys’ results at last weekend’s Skoda Southern Tour cycling event in Seddon.

The two Marlborough Boys’ College students were in the top three in all the three main categories for their age group.

Finn won both the national titles and the yellow and green jerseys in the u20 boys. Lachlan was third in the time trial, second in the criterium, second in both the yellow and green jerseys, and won the King of the Mountains jersey.

There were six Marlburian students taking part in the Southern Tour, and they brought home awards as well.

As well as Finn and Lachlan, there was also Cooper Johnson from Marlborough Boys’ College, Maddy Sinclair from Marlborough Girls’ College, Rory Frater from St Mary’s School, and Hamin Oh from Fairhall.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Marlborough competitors, from left, St Mary’s School pupil Rory Frater (u14), Marlborough Boys’ College students Cooper Johnson (u17), Finn McKenzie (u20) and Lachlan McNabb (u20), and Fairhall’s Hamin Oh (u14).

Cooper Johnson also starred in the podium honours, winning the King of the Mountain jersey for the u17 boys, and was third for the green sprint jersey and second overall for the tour.

Cooper was also second in the criterium and the time trial, so was awarded the silver medal for those national events.

Rory finished fifth overall and Hamin eighth in the u14 boys. Maddy finished sixth in the u20 girls’ grade.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Action on day two’s road race for the U20 boys - Finn McKenzie leads Lachlan McNabb.

Race organiser Warren Hall said the two-day event, hosted by Cycling Marlborough, attracted 102 entries, although injury and sickness reduced that number to 91 starters on the first day.

Day one featured an Individual Time Trial and then a Criterium, with both of those stages also doubling as the National Championship event for Cycling NZ Schools.

Day two had a hill climb up the Seaview climb east of Seddon township, and then a road race on the Seaview circuit.

The event was first held in 2004, Hall said.

“This would have been its 20th year if it hadn’t been for Covid. It was organised but unable to be held in 2020, and organised again and then ran as a virtual tour in 2021.”