Looking back: Poultry expert visits Blenheim

A bullock team in Blenheim’s Market Place, in front of Government buildings and the rotunda, circa 1905.

The Government’s poultry expert visits Blenheim, this week 120 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, September 24, 1903.

Mr D. Hyde, the Government Poultry Expert, arrives in Blenheim by the train tonight.

He will deliver a lecturing tour extending over a month.

The deputation representing the Marlborough Poultry Association will wait on Mr Hyde tonight with reference to the project of holding an egg-laying competition.

It has been arranged that this deputation proceed to Wellington on Friday night to interview the Minister of Agriculture and ask for a subsidy for that enterprise.

﻿Also in the newspaper:

In the Church of the Nativity yesterday afternoon were united in the bonds of matrimony Miss Celia Lummas, second daughter of Mr A. Lummas, High Street, and Mr W. Taylor, second son of the late Mr Joseph Taylor.

A considerable number of friends witnessed the ceremony, which was performed by the Venerable Archdeacon Grace.

The bride was attired in a white silk tucked skirt, and bodice trimmed with Maltese lace. She wore the usual veil and orange-blossoms, and carried a shower bouquet of white daffodils and snowdrops.

The bridesmaids were Misses Young and Pope, who wore cream cashmere. They also carried handsome shower bouquets, and wore gold Trilby rings, the gifts of the bridegroom.

Mr R. Taylor, with Mr T. Walsh, attended the bridegroom. Subsequently the hymeneal party were the guests of the bride's parents, and had the pleasure of inspecting a handsome collection of wedding presents.

A 1903 edition of the Marlborough Express features classified advertisements on the front page.

﻿STOLEN FLOWERS AND BULBS.

Under cover of the darkness of last night depredations were made on several gardens in the locality of High Street and Maxwell Road, and a considerable number of flowers taken, and bulbs rooted out of the ground and carried off.

The thief or thieves must have carefully reconnoitred the ground in the daytime, for it was plain that they knew where to dig and got exactly what they wanted.

It would naturally be supposed that anyone with a love for flowers would have a mind sufficiently refined to shrink from sneak methods of gratifying his taste.

One can understand a man stealing his neighbor's (sic) fowls or firewood; but there must be a peculiar kink in the mind of the person who can extract any pleasure from the sight of a flower which, by all the rules of common honesty, ought to be blooming in some other garden.

LOCAL NEWS.

Another inundation of dead fish has occurred in Picton. The beaches are again being covered, and the perfume is already odoriferous.

On Friday, September 25, 1903, the train that usually leaves Blenheim at 8.15pm will be delayed to leave Blenheim at 9.30pm instead, to enable roadside people to attend Mr Hyde’s lecture.

The Annual Horse Parade will be held in Middleton’s Paddock on Saturday, October 3, at 12 noon. A special prize of £5 5s, donated by W L Clifford, Esq., will be awarded for the best draught stallion.