Fire crews busy with strong winds in Marlborough and Kaikōura

Marlborough and Kaikōura fire crews have been busy with weather-related events on Sunday. (File photo)

Strong winds have fuelled fires in Marlborough and Kaikōura on Sunday morning as MetService warns of a blustery day ahead.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) received reports of a wood pile on fire at a residential property in Hāpuku, Kaikōura, about 6.15am, a spokesperson said.

Crews from Kaikōura responded and upon arrival found a winter supply of wood on fire at the property.

Strong winds had fuelled the fire, but it stayed contained to the wood pile and didn’t spread any further, the spokesperson said. Crews left the scene at 7.20am.

About 8am fire crews responded to reports of smoke in Renwick, Marlborough, the spokesperson said.

Crews from Renwick and Blenheim found a slash burnoff had reignited in the wind near State Highway 6.

Fire crews found a couple of spot fires in the long grass around the slash pile. After securing the scene it was left in the hands of the property owner.

Firefighters in Kaikōura had also attended some weather-related community service jobs, the spokesperson said.

They were called to help secure a shed that had collapsed at a property, and helped staff at Kaikōura Hospital catch a runaway umbrella.

MetService had a strong wind warning in place for Marlborough and Kaikōura on Sunday.

They warned the wind could last from 9am to 10pm, and severe gales could be damaging in exposed places with gusts of up to 130kph.

String wind gusts had the potential to damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. Motorists were advised driving could be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The Marlborough Sounds also had a wind warning, with MetService expecting severe gale northwesterlies.