Marlborough scoops aquabot awards at regional competition

Marlborough aquabot teams have sunken their opponents in an underwater robotics tournament, and five of them are now preparing for the national finals.

The region’s seven teams took on nearly 40 others from at the top of the south’s Aquabots competition, at the Richmond Aquatic Centre on September 17.

Teams must design and build a robot that can complete tasks underwater, from supplied components, and they can add their own modifications, although there are size and budget limits.

Marlborough Girls’ College science and technology teacher Katharine Davis said the teams from Blenheim started the day “pretty nervous and unsure of what to expect”, but soon proved more than capable.

“Each team demonstrated amazing teamwork and resilience to complete all the tasks, including navigating an obstacle course in the shortest time possible, collecting scallop shells from the bottom of the pool and presenting about the technical aspects of their design.”

SUPPLIED A blue ribbon effort: The intermediate division winners, from left, Tana Barron, Joshua White and Luke Davis.

The Blenheim teams won a “clean sweep across the three age groups”, Davis said.

Jazmine Moon, Natalie Burney, Raine Seymour and Holly Bowhill from the Marlborough Girls' College's Dino Destroyers team won the college grade.

The primary section (years 1 to 6) was won by homeschooled pupil Sam Richardson, and Springlands School pupils Claudia Stafford and William Davis, of the Bumble Bots team.

The intermediate section (years 7 to 8), and the overall first place prize went to Tana Barron, Luke Davis and Joshua White from the Bohally Hydroneers.

SUPPLIED The college division winners celebrate their victory at the Richmond event.

“All the teams learned so much about engineering and design, as well as teamwork and communication,” Davis said.

The teams were supported by Davis, Wande Ebofin, and Leah Tofte-Dorr from the girls’ college, as well as parents Jim White, and Heath and Catherine Stafford.

The competition was one of many organised by charitable organisation the Ministry of Inspiration that aims to inspire young people to into STEAM fields: Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics.

SUPPLIED Marlborough’s young aquabot engineers have emerged victorious from the regional aquabotics competition.

The robots built by the students had to be operated remotely, and as a result the students learnt skills in engineering, science and design, and honed skills in problem-solving, teamwork, scientific communication, and technical applications.

They were also encouraged to explore naval architecture, and marine and ocean engineering principles.

Teams that placed first, second and third in the regional competition qualified for the national event.

SUPPLIED Freya Lawson, left, and Azul Marin with their aquabot.

As a result, the Dino Destroyers, the Bumble Bots and the Bohally Hydroneers were invited to the national finals in Christchurch on November 26 – along with the Flitzpipen and the MGC Aquanauts.

Winners in the national competition could be selected to compete in the international event in the United States, to compete against mainly US teams, although this year’s competition included teams from Egypt, Kuwait, Brazil, China.

There were two New Zealand teams in the Maryland event in May: the Floating Toasters from Parua Bay School in Whangārei, and the Devil Marines from Rotorua Primary School.