'Sizeable' vegetation fire causes evacuation of campsite overnight in Spring Creek, Marlborough

A vegetation fire in Spring Creek, caused a nearby campsite to be evacuated in the early hours of Thursday morning. (File photo)

Firefighters are still at the scene of “quite a sizeable” vegetation fire in Spring Creek, Marlborough on Thursday morning which caused the evacuation of a nearby campsite.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to reports of the fire just after midnight on Wairau Bar Rd and initially sent two crews from Rarangi to the scene.

Shortly afterwards, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the wind and the size of the area the fire was in, shift manager Simon Lyford said.

More crews from Blenheim and other rural stations were called to attend.

Firefighters worked to contain and extinguish “quite a sizeable fire” in bush and gorse, measuring about 400m by 100m, Lyford said.

As the fire was close to a camping ground, work was done to make sure everybody at that site was evacuated and safe.

By 2am the fire was deemed to be suspicious and firefighters alerted police, Lyford said.

At 8am there were 4 crews left at the scene, cleaning up and dealing with hotspots.

A police spokesperson said police were still on scene and inquiries to determine the cause were ongoing.