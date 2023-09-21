Six fire crews battle house fire in Springlands, Marlborough

It took six fire crews to control a well-involved house fire in Marlborough on Wednesday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of the fire on Murphys Rd just before 8pm last night, and initially sent two crews from Blenheim.

While the crews were on their way to the scene the fire was upgraded to a second alarm after FENZ received multiple calls about the fire, shift manager Simon Lyford said.

Three more crews from Blenheim were sent to the scene as well as a crew from Renwick.

Upon arrival firefighters were confronted with a fully involved fire in a 280m² house and crews worked in an offensive mode to extinguish the fire, Lyford said.

By 8.38pm the fire had been extinguished and crews went into overhaul mode, checking for hotspots and making sure the fire was fully out.

Police were also in attendance and inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances of the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.