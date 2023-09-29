Renwick SPCA giving away 'half price' dogs

Dahlia, with Caitlin Groome, is hoping to find a forever family through an SPCA campaign.

Roxy and Dahlia are still waiting and hoping a new family will come along to adopt them at the Renwick SPCA this week.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a 50% discount on the costs of adoption, until Sunday, and the Renwick branch still has two still available.

The national promotion this week is hoped to rustle up more adoptions of dogs as the organisation had noticed the canines were spending longer in care than usual.

SPCA Renwick centre manager Susanne Owen said Roxy, a 2-year-old mixed breed female, had been at the centre for 12 months, and Dahlia, a nearly 18-month-old mixed breed female, had been there about seven months.

“Both dogs are incredibly well-behaved and very much loved by our centre team,” Owen said.

“We put the lack of adoptions down to the current cost of living crisis where people are really tightening their belts, so pets’ needs are further down the list.”

The reason there was a fee for adoption was because the dogs came vaccinated, desexed and microchipped, she said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Dahlia is a mixed breed 18-month-old female.

“It varies, depending on the age of the dogs, but the full price of each dog is $250.”

SPCA general manager of animal services Dr Corey-Regnerus Kell said dogs were, on average, staying at centres around the country roughly 20 days longer than they did at the same time last year.

“This has a real knock-on effect on how many animals we can bring into our care, as well as an impact on animal well-being.

supplied Roxy is also looking for a new home.

“We know longer times in shelter environments can lead to higher stress and anxiety levels, a higher risk of contracting illnesses – and in some cases, reduced likelihood of adoption.”

The 50% offer would end on Sunday, but Owen said if people applied this week, and could not pick up a dog until the following week, the discount would still be honoured.

“We keep animals for as long as it takes for them to be adopted. It’s not unusual for us to move animals around different centres too, as this can increase their likelihood of getting adopted.”