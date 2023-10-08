Looking back: Marlborough goes cuckoo for chickens in 1903

Raising poultry has become the latest moneymaking fad in Marlborough, this week 120 years ago, as we take a flick through the archives.

From the Marlborough Express, October 7, 1903.

THE poultry idea has "caught on” here wonderfully within the last few months.

Someone remarked the other day that wherever he went about town now he heard hardly anything but "cluck-cluck," and if the "clink-clink" of ready money that was to be heard later on was only in proportion this would be a prosperous district.

The enthusiasm dates from the time when the Marlborough Poultry Association adopted a practical policy, and started talking about the markets and an egg-laying competition instead of confining itself to the plumage of show birds.

The ball was set rolling in earnest at the last Show, which was attended by Mr Hyde, and by an expert who gave a demonstration of plucking and preparing for the market.

Then the public mind became seized with the facts that many thousands of pounds had to be turned away from the Colony last year because only one-fifteenth of the orders from abroad could be fulfilled; that our own home consumption was going a-begging; and that, in short, there was good money in the thing and no fear of over-production.

Recently the Agricultural and Pastoral Association joined hands with the Poultry Association; feathers, as well as wool, will appear at the forthcoming A and P Show; and forces have been combined to request the Government to establish a poultry station here and appoint a grader for the district.

﻿So, when Mr Hyde revisited the district at the invitation of these two bodies to conduct the fortnight's lec- turing tour which he has just concluded, he came to strike the iron while it was hot.

He has delivered eight lectures, and addressed large audiences at every place. He expresses himself as very pleased with the interest displayed in his lectures.

“Your impressions of the district as a field for the poultry-raising industry, Mr Hyde?”

“My impressions are most favorable [sic]. There is scarcely any place in New Zealand to surpass this. It is thoroughly well adapted. There is plenty of ground, high and dry, available for the purpose; there is an exceptional climate, and a good supply of cheap grain.

"What I would advocate," continued the expert, "is that the people should do away with the great bulk of the stock to be seen in the district. The majority of the birds are too ancient, and too inbred, to be of profit. Sort up the stock most thoroughly, and get a good foundation."

From the classified advertisements:

INDIAN RUNNER DUCKS. – Eggs, from prize stock, 10s 6d per dozen. Limited number. Apply early. S J Furness.

LOVELY LACE GOODS in all over laces and insertions. Collarettes in Lace, Net and Maltese. These goods are all the rage this season. – H V Browne.

£50. – This sum can easily be earned in one season by using Shaw’s celebrated Waterglass, the popular preparation for preserving eggs. A 2/- bottle preserves a kerosene tin full of Eggs.