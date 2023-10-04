Blenheim shines pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Seymour Square fountain and clock tower is glowing pink in central Blenheim this week for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink lights will also feature in the central Blenheim square on October 23 to 29 to mark the end of the important month for breast health promotion.

The vivid colour scheme is part of a Global Illumination campaign in which more than 60 of New Zealand’s landmarks, streets and prominent buildings will be lit up in pink lights, to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

The campaign runs throughout the whole month of October and ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. On October 27 and 28, there will be 10,000 volunteers out in force throughout the country collecting donations for breast cancer research, education, and patient support.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said October was the time to show support for the 3,500 Kiwis diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and to take action to end deaths from breast cancer.

Each year about 120 people were diagnosed with breast cancer in Marlborough and Nelson.

Early detection was crucial for surviving breast cancer. For those whose breast cancer is detected by mammogram, the 10-year survival rate is 95%. Women were encouraged to be “breast aware” from the age of 20, which meant getting to know the normal look and feel of their breasts, so they could tell their doctor if there were any changes.

The Breast Cancer Foundation recommended that people considered getting annual mammograms from the age of 40 to 49, and then every two years from the age of 50. Free mammograms through BreastScreen Aotearoa were available between the ages of 45 and 69.

“Our aim is to make all of Aotearoa pink throughout October – it’s a key way for us to get people talking and thinking about breast cancer,” Rayner said.

”This year we’re highlighting how breast cancer is survivable if diagnosed early enough. Having the whole country lit up in pink is a spectacular way to help us spread that message.

Warwick Smith / Stuff Leah Strongman, 28, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, and has fought it fiercely. She wants to ensure other young women take symptoms seriously.

“Everyday Kiwis play a vital role in our mission to stop breast cancer deaths. Every donation made through our street appeal makes a huge difference as we receive no government funding for our life-saving work.”

The Breast Cancer Foundation was still seeking volunteers across the Marlborough region to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

For more information on volunteering, or to learn about other ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, people could visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam.