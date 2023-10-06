Waihopai Valley fundraiser to feature fair favourites

A 2-year-old Max Hoets hanging out with the lambs last year. Children will get to meet Waihopai Valley animals at a new fundraising fair.

From lambs and calves, to goats, horses, milking cows, working dogs, and a few ducks, even the animals of Waihopai Valley are coming to a fundraising fair this weekend.

The valley’s residents are saving money for a new community hall, to be a hub for the wide range of farms, businesses and rural activities in the area.

At the Farmyard Fair on Sunday, people will get to meet lots of the animals from nearby farms, and enjoy some familiar fair games and competitions, such as a scone bake-off, egg-and-spoon racing, and even a gumboot-throwing competition.

Organiser and Waihopai Valley farmer Emma Hoets said there would be something for everyone, with activities for children, a barbecue and spit-roast, and entertainment, including music from country-folk singer Adam McGrath.

“It’s going to be far from just having animals on display and being able to have a pat, but about seeing them go through some of their routines, such as a cow being milked, sheep shorn and horses shod,” Hoets said.

“It will be a great event for the kids, and also educational for both children and adults. It’s about bringing our Waihopai farming community together, but also about connecting all the different farmers in the area with anyone from the town that wants a fun day out.”

The games and competitions on the day would include sack races and three-legged races, and there would also be a bouncy castle, along with displays of the tractors and machinery that worked on nearby farms.

“It will be a great way for anyone to spend their Sunday, and we expect people from Blenheim to partake in the occasion. It certainly has been designed to appeal to town folk, and give them a look at some of the things that go down on the farm, with some fun and games thrown in too,” Hoets said.

“With entry just $10 for adults and $20 for the whole family, it’s very affordable for hours of entertainment and education, plus it’s for a good cause.”

The Farmyard Fair would be hosted at the Waihopai Valley Community Hall, at 1605 Waihopai Valley Rd, on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

SUPPLIED Sally the cow has been “putting on some makeup” for the big day on October 8.

Any Waihopai Valley resident children wanting to enter the pets competition should come along at 9am to enter, with entries closing at 9.15am.

There would be a sausage sizzle and burgers available for purchase, along with a snack bar and the Coffee Shack cart.

The proceeds would go to the Residents’ Association, and earmarked to repair and refurbish the nearly 40-year-old building.