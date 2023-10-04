Vineyard frost fan catches fire in Riverlands, Marlborough

A frost fan at a vineyard in Riverlands, Marlborough caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the fire at 3am and sent one crew from Blenheim to the scene, shift manager Simon Lyford said.

For half an hour, firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze before calling for a tanker at 3.30am.

With the help of the extra tanker, crews were able to extinguish the blaze by 3.40am and started dampening down processes to make sure the fire was fully out.

Crews left the scene at 4am.