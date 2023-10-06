Court rejects Tongan RSE worker's appeal against rape sentence

The Court of Appeal has found Folau Asaeli’s four years and 10 months prison sentence is “not manifestly excessive.”

It found Folau Asaeli’s four years and 10 months’ prison sentence was “not manifestly excessive”.

Asaeli, a Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme worker in Marlborough, pleaded guilty to a rape charge on November 2, 2022.

On February 14 this year in the Blenheim District Court, Judge Tony Zohrab sentenced Asaeli to four years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

Asaeli, then aged 22, met the victim at a bar in Blenheim on July 5, 2020. Neither was known to the other. Both were in the bar with groups of friends and had been drinking. Asaeli and the victim then danced and kissed.

As the evening progressed, the victim became increasingly drunk. By 2am she was intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness. Asaeli guided her through a closed door to a service area restricted from the public. Secluded and shielded from the view of others, Asaeli raped the victim while she lay unresponsive on the ground.

Marcus Zintl for the appellant, submitted to the court that Asaeli’s sentence was excessive for two reasons.

Firstly, the starting point of eight years’ imprisonment was too high, and ought to have been no more than seven years. Secondly, the 5% discounts each awarded on account of youth, previous good character and remorse were inadequate.

The court said on account of Asaeli’s lack of a criminal record he was entitled to some discount for his previous good character and there was some evidence before the court of him contributing to the community through the RSE scheme.

However, the 5% discount was entirely reasonable in the circumstances, the court found.

Regarding the discount for remorse, the court accepted Asaeli had expressed genuine remorse.

“There may have been room for a slightly more generous discount than 5%, although not, in our view, significantly so.”

As for the discount for youth, the court said it would have been open to the judge to select a discount closer to 10% rather than the 5% he allowed.

“While we have found that the discounts for remorse and youth could have been slightly higher, this is qualified by the fact that the remaining discounts which are not challenged on appeal might be regarded as generous.”

Asaeli received a 15% discount for his guilty plea despite the court saying it had been “extremely late”.

He also received a 10% discount to reflect his inevitable deportation and the resulting hardship for him and his family.

The court concluded: “We are not satisfied that an overall discount of 40% is inadequate in the circumstances of this case, nor that an end sentence of four years and 10 months’ imprisonment is manifestly excessive.”