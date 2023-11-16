Teens climb mountain in Papua New Guinea

Andras Kovacs and Karlos Gemmell have climbed Mt Wilhelm in Papua New Guinea, the highest mountain in Oceania.

For Andras Kovacs, 17, a family holiday in Papua New Guinea was a chance to connect with his mother’s home country. For the friend he brought along, Karlos Gemmell, 18, it was an opportunity to climb Oceania’s highest peak. Here, Andras shares the story of their climb.

The highest mountain in Papua New Guinea at 4,509 metres (14,793ft), with rugged peaks and a well-formed trail leading to its summit, has been quite challenging for us.

SUPPLIED Mt Wilhelm in Papua New Guinea is the highest mountain in Oceania.

With beautiful terrain, and the open grassland with spectacular views, we trekked through the ecosystems, full of beauty, of wild orchids, and savanna of cycads.

We saw the most remarkable birdlife with exquisite exotic colours. It was the experience of a lifetime for us.

Mt Wilhelm is considered by some the highest in Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand.

SUPPLIED The local guides say Andras and Karlos are the youngest to conquer the mountain.

The climb is said to take at least two to four days to ascend, however the local guides were in awe that we had made it to the summit in one day!

With determination in achieving that goal, we encountered challenges and obstacles along the way that prevented us from climbing the summit. However, we were determined to overcome those challenges in pursuing our dream to get to the summit.

It was a spiritual journey for us, as we had in our hearts to pray for the nation.

We were not fully aware of the danger involving the climb, being inexperienced, and we were not aware of the effects of altitude.

Only when Karlos experienced suffering from a lack of oxygen, we realised that our lives could be in danger. 200m away from the summit, I turned to see if Karlos was behind me, and noticed, as I looked over my shoulders, Karlos was on the ground grasping for his breath.

Karlos knew in an instant that if he fell asleep, with a lack of oxygen, it could be fatal for him.

The worst-case scenario for me was that if anything happened to Karlos, I would not be able to bring him back down with me, due to the rugged edges of the mountain. Karlos was asked to make the decision whether to continue or to turn back.

SUPPLIED The teens feel the effects of altitude sickness near the top.

I managed to pray for him. With his last courage, he whispered to me that he wanted to complete the climb. He said he felt that God had his hands on him in a supernatural way which he couldn’t explain.

We also saw some human bones on our way up.

Would we do it again? Absolutely!

We have already mapped out our next challenge!