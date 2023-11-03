Person injured in tractor and ute crash in Onamalutu, Marlborough

A ute’s bonnet has been crumpled in a crash involving a tractor on Onamalutu Rd, in Marlborough.

A person has been injured in a crash involving a tractor and a ute in Onamalutu, Marlborough on Friday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Northbank Rd at 10.50am.

A person appeared to have received injuries to their face, a police spokesperson said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Crews work to clear the road where diesel was spilt.

The crash had also caused diesel to spill onto the road. Contractors had been called to help clean the spill up. The road was partly blocked, the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two crews from Renwick and Havelock who helped with traffic control, a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance to the scene. A spokesperson said ambulance officers treated and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.