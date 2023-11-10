Marlborough children to sail dinghies across Cook Strait

Six Marlborough children plan to cross Cook Strait in sailing dinghies this month.

Six Marlborough children planning to cross Cook Strait in dinghies this month want the stars to align for a smooth sailing.

The 11 to 15-year-olds hope for a weather window to sail 2.3-metre Optimist dinghies and two slightly larger Starlings from Wellington to the outer Marlborough Sounds towards the end of November.

The last successful Cook Strait attempt in a 2.3-metre dinghy was in 2008, by 14-year-old Hope schoolgirl Phillippa Wood.

Organiser Glen Richardson said he expected the trip to take 3 to 6 hours, “depending on wind and tides, which can be huge in the strait”.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Planning to sail Cook Strait/Te Moana-o-Raukawa are, from left, Bailey Robb, 14, Liam Strack, 11, Mari Collins, 12, Emilie Read, 15, Sam Richardson, 11, and Dahlia Fyfe, 13.

“We are aiming for the shortest distance between the islands, so the starting point will depend on conditions. In sailing, the shortest distance is not always the fastest,” he said.

The sailors, who are Queen Charlotte Yacht Club members, were young but experienced, Richardson said. They competed in big waves and heavy winds at events such as the Auckland National Optimist championships in Auckland and the Interislander regattas.

Training included long sails in the Marlborough Sounds as a fleet. They tackled adverse conditions, learnt how to use safety equipment and studied sports nutrition.

Richardson’s son Sam, 11, said he was a “little bit nervous but excited”.

“We are pretty prepared if something goes wrong,” he said.

His biggest worry was the adventure being cancelled due to bad weather.

Supplied/Stuff Training includes long sails in the Marlborough Sounds and sailing as a fleet.

A Marlborough Coastguard rescue vessel would accompany the young sailors, along with parents in rigid-hull inflatables. An Emergency Department doctor and an ambulance crew member would be with the parents.

All children would wear emergency locator beacons and carry inflatable safety sausages to be easily spotted if they end up in the water. Wetsuits plus spray jackets should keep them warm when wet.

Liam Strack, of Picton, 11, said when he told people he would soon sail across Cook Strait, they thought he was lying. What he liked best about the sport was the technical challenge.

Twelve-year-old Mari Collins, of Picton, hoped they would have the wind on their side the whole way, as zig-zagging and tacking took a lot longer.

The children saw the sail not just as a challenge but an opportunity to raise money for scientific research in New Zealand waters, Richardson said. Supporters were invited to donate to Live Ocean Foundation, founded by elite New Zealand sailors, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Picton Lions president Norman Gamble, left, and Cook Strait sail organiser Glen Richardson.

The foundation partnered with marine scientists, innovators and communicators to scale up action for a healthy ocean. They helped tackle out-of-sight pressures the ocean faced from stressors including climate change, pollution and over-fishing.

“Both Blair and I grew up having adventures on and in the water and think we’re lucky to have the ocean and coastline we do here in New Zealand,” Burling said. “So it’s really cool to hear about the challenge these young ocean champs are planning, and humbling to hear that we’ve been part of their inspiration for taking it on.”

“What an epic mission,” Tuke added. “It’s awesome hearing about Kiwis in the community raising funds for Live Ocean Foundation to support ocean health projects. Good luck to the team, and their support crew.”

Picton Lions would cover the costs of the challenge, including fuel for the support boats, and Tory Channel Contracting was helping transport boats to the start point in Wellington.

To support the sail and Live Ocean, donate at the Sail for the Strait Givealittle page.