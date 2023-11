Emergency services have responded to a crash on Gravesend Place in Picton on Monday evening. (File photo)

Two people are in a moderate condition after a single vehicle crash in Picton on Monday evening.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Gravesend Place at 7.13pm, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent two crews from Picton to the scene.

Hato Hone St John ambulance officers assessed and treated two patients in a moderate condition. Both were sent to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim, a spokesperson said.