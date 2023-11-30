Blenheim through a 'child's eye' in the 1950s

Russell Gifford recalls the clip-clop of a horse-drawn mail carriage, and the smell of Boyces Rubber Shop, in 1950s Blenheim.

Russell Gifford, a retired technology teacher now living in Christchurch, shares his collection of memories of growing up in Blenheim in the 1950s.

COLUMN: As I reflect, I realise it was just so colourful in every sense. There were stimulants that impacted on the eyes, ears, and the nose. All on a visit to town during the 1950s.

I just accepted these experiences as the norm. Only with the perspective of passing decades do I realise that those experiences were pretty special.

We were out in the country. Well, actually just three-and-a-half miles from the Post Office. But we were in the country. No mailbox, no milk delivery, no footpaths, or streetlights. We did get the Marlborough Express delivered to the gate. That distance from town meant no one ever considered walking.

On the bike, yes, thousands of times over the years, or in the car. But walking, never.

These are “child’s eye” memories that have lasted.

There were vivid displays in the garden plots in Seymour Square. Carefully tended during all seasons and always offering colour, variety, and precision.

And at the other end of town in the “vivid display” category, the flamboyant exhibitions provided by the peacocks in their aviary down by the Fire Station.

Then, in contrast, the gentle “clip-clop” of Dobbin pulling Marlborough Transport’s rubber-tired “lorry” as it dropped off parcels and packages around town. He well may have made the odd olfactory contribution as well as he left the occasional deposit on the tarmac.

There were other centres of aroma too. Boyces Rubber Shop was distinctive.

In those pre-plastic days, every item in the shop was made of rubber. Items for dairy farms, gumboots, tyres, and tubes, even rubber bands. Nearly headed off by Fishers Bakery and Lamberts Pie Shop in the aroma stakes.

From the town streets you could hear the activities down in the railway yard. The 10.30am goods train would announce its departure with a resounding blast from the whistle, clipped with a triumphant little blip at the end.

And, transport-wise, the big Newman’s buses coming and going from their garage in High St. And the steady stream of Marlborough Transport trucks heading for Woodbourne with their loads for the Bristol Freighters.

But surprisingly, there were areas where “hush” was the order of the day. The long passageway in the Post Office building which led along to the Savings Bank. A lengthy walk along polished lino. Idle chatter not welcomed. The library too, pretty quiet and dignified.

What a feast for all the senses was a trip into Farmers department store. Little overhead trolleys, travelling on tightly stretched wires, zipping backwards and forwards from one end of the store to the other. Their job was to take cash offered for purchases, along with a receipt, up to the cashier’s office, and return to the counter with the correct change.

There was a cup for coins and a clip for notes. The salesperson, having loaded up the money, then reached up to pull on a cord. The cord then stretched a rubber band, which was then released, sending the little trolley along its wire.

Not as efficient as PayWave of course, but infinitely more watchable.

It’s all long gone now, of course, but not quite. I discovered that an example of the Lamson “Airwave” system had been rescued from a store in Cambridge. If you go to the museum in Cambridge you can see it all set up and ready to go.

I do remember seeing a single wire example in the old Picton Post Office.

The blacksmith’s yard was of interest, sited on what is now Noel Leemings’ car park. You might have been able to see the red-hot coke fire and the whoosh of steam as forged items were quenched. There would be horses waiting patiently to be shoed, and perhaps the rhythmic clunk of the big press punching holes in fencing standards. Quite a busy little industrial scene.

There were other noises, some less than pleasant. In your neighbourhood there might well be a joinery factory in your street. The constant din of timber machinery would intrude for the whole of the working day. Environmental regulations were still some time off.

So, all in all, a pleasant diversion. Something of a contrast to my life on the farm where I was free to explore the length and breadth of the farm on my own.

But there was something reassuring about the unhurried but productive busyness of the town. Life seemed to be stable and purposeful and follow established routines. Altogether a very satisfactory example of provincial NZ life in the 50s.