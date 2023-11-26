Firefighters called to Picton house twice overnight

Firefighters were called to the same Picton property twice on Saturday night. (File photo)

Firefighters were called to the same residential property in Picton twice overnight on Saturday after first receiving reports of a house fire early in the evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to reports of a fire about 6.30pm, a spokesperson said.

Two fire crews from Blenheim and two from Picton were sent to the scene.

The spokesperson said no people were involved in the fire, and firefighters extinguished it.

Crews remained at the property for just under two hours before leaving the scene.

At 1.11am, Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to a second fire at the same property. Two crews from Picton were sent to the scene, the spokesperson said.

A small fire had broken out again at the property and firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.