State Highway 6 cleared after logging truck crashes at Kaituna, Marlborough

An overturned logging truck has lost its logs at Kaituna in Marlborough on State Highway 6.

State Highway 6 has fully reopened after a logging truck rolled and lost its logs at Kaituna, Marlborough, on Monday.

Police received reports of the crash at 12.30pm, a spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injuries to the driver.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A logging truck has lost its logs on State Highway 6 in Kaituna, Marlborough.

The northbound and southbound lanes were both blocked about 1.30pm, and police said the road was expected to be closed for some time while the vehicle and its contents were removed, police said. Waka Kotahi NZTA had advised motorists to avoid the area.

Just before 6pm announced the road had been cleared and reopened, a statement from Waka Kotahi said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Havelock and Renwick had been sent to the scene.

The driver of the truck was not trapped in the vehicle and crews would stay at the scene to help police as logs had spilt on the road.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Police at the scene of the crash.