Helicopters contain large grass fire in Marlborough's Waihopai Valley

Two helicopters and six ground crews have contained a grass fire in Waihopai Valley, Marlborough.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call about the blaze at 12.03pm on Monday. The caller advised the fire was spreading, southern shift manager Bailey Wells said. At the time it was about 150m by 150m.

Crews from Woodbourne, the Blenheim rural station, Renwick and Waihopai, as well as two helicopters were at the scene and working to contain the fire on Avondale Rd, Wells said, adding another two helicopters were called but were stood down.

Wells said the area was hilly and ground crews had limited access to the blaze, so the helicopters were essential support.

By 2.20pm, both aerial and ground crews had contained the fire.

An hour later, all helicopters had been stood down, and three ground crews were “mopping up, and will be doing for 2-3 hours,” Wells said.

There was no indication that the grass fire spread to any nearby forests or properties, and Wells said the cause of the fire, or whether a fire investigator would attend, had not been indicated.