Police seek Marlborough sightings of woman reported missing

Police are seeking any information or sightings in the Marlborough area of a missing woman.

The woman, Sarah, is believed to have travelled by bus from South Taranaki to Wellington where she got on a ferry to Picton, a police spokesperson said.

However, she failed to meet up with friends on January 8 as expected.

Her friends and family were concerned for her safety, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or has any information on her whereabouts was urged to contact police via 105 and quote file number 240110/6682.