State Highway 1 truck fire: 'I've never seen anything like it'

Vegetation on the side of road catches fire as a truck and trailer burns on State Highway 1.

James Mackie is still reeling after a truck’s trailer, four cars in front of him, became engulfed in flames north of Kaikōura on Friday.

The 21-year-old was travelling from Motueka back to Christchurch when he and the other drivers started to see the smoke coming from the rear of the trailer, on State Highway 1 at Clarence.

“I’ve never seen anything like that on the road, it was crazy,” Mackie said.

supplied Aerial footage shows truck on fire on State Highway 1 north of Kaikoura near Clarence. (File photo)

They tried to get the truck driver’s attention, and watched as burning items fell into the bone-dry grass before the driver finally realised something was amiss.

“The driving part of the truck managed to disengage and roll away, and leave the trailer to burn, but the trailer was long gone.

“It went up so quick, within a matter of minutes the whole thing was on fire.”

Mackie said the driver pulled forward about 50m as the flames took hold.

“The flames, they just took over, and you just see this massive black smoke in the sky,” Mackie said.

“The whole truck took to flame and things were popping out and [there were] toys, the frisbees, the hula-hoops and stuff were all scattered down the road.”

Peter McKellar/Supplied Plumes of smoke show where items dropping from the truck cause three separate fires along the highway.

Keen for a closer look, Mackie jumped the fence of a nearby paddock, but the heat stopped him getting too close.

“The heat coming off it was insane ... I couldn’t stand any more than about 50m to it.

”Every now and then you’d head the popping of balls or glass.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews from Kaikōura and Seddon responded about 1.50pm. Crews from Cheviot were stood down.

The highway between Kaikōura and Marlborough was closed while they battled the truck fire, as well as a number of small vegetation fires, thought to have been caused by the truck fire. Motorists were advised to delay their journey, expect delays, or take an alternate route.

“There was probably close to 1000 cars waiting to go north,” Mackie said.

SUPPLIED Aerial footage shows a truck and trailer consumed in flames on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Kaikoura.

People were finding ways to entertain themselves, Mackie said.

“There were a lot of impatient people ... trying to catch the ferry and all sorts.

“The kids started picking up some of the balls and hula-hoops. Some of it was too far gone, but people were grabbing lots of things.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they had not been called to the incident.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said nobody had to be removed from the truck, and nobody was injured.

The cause of the truck fire had not yet been indicated, the spokesperson said.

The Main South Line railway was located near the stretch of highway, but a KiwiRail spokesperson said they had not experienced any disruptions due to the fire.

A police spokesperson said about 5.30pm that the highway had reopened under traffic control.

WorkSafe had been notified and investigations were ongoing into the cause of the blaze, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.