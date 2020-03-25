Coronavirus: Upcoming Marlborough Farmers' Market cancelled

Daltian Figs stallholder Megan Perry demonstrates social distancing in the workplace at the Marlborough Farmers' Market last week.

The popular Marlborough Farmers' Market has decided not to go ahead this weekend amid Coronavirus uncertainty, despite last week's "takeaway style" market proving a success.

Organisers announced the difficult decision on Wednesday, hours before the country moved into Level 4 lockdown from 11.59pm on Wednesday in a bid to halt community transmission of Covid-19.

Chairman Rob Harrison said the decision was partly due to uncertainty about whether the market was an "essential service", but also because the number of positive cases was increasing so rapidly.

"We don't know how widespread this is in the community, and many people will feel nervous and want to stay home anyway," Harrison said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: lockdown like the olden days where 'everyone knew their milkman'

* Coronavirus: 'Nervous for our little town' as Marlborough businesses shut doors

* Coronavirus: Marlborough up to four cases as hospital stock-take revealed

There were four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Marlborough by the end of Tuesday. The national number of positive cases of Covid-19 increased to 205 on Wednesday, another 50 new cases since Tuesday.

"What will guide us is the numbers of cases out in the community and where the risk factor sits. We'll assess it on a week-by-week basis," Harrison said.

"We haven't got a definitive answer from the Government about whether we're an essential service. We believe we are ... but we would like to open without falling foul of the authorities, and we want to open when it's safe for our customers."

Last Sunday, the market trialled a "takeaway style" set-up, removing tables and chairs, keeping stalls far apart and dishing out hand sanitiser to customers upon arrival.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Ross Broadbridge, left, and Rosie Broadbridge grab a coffee at the "takeaway style" farmers' market on Sunday.

"Understandably, we had a significant drop in people coming through. But everyone was overwhelmingly positive about the spreading out of stalls, and it may well be our default, possibly going into the future," Harrison said.

"We were very grateful to the people that came out and supported us and we haven't done this lightly."

After initial difficulties sourcing hand sanitiser, Harrison said they managed to buy some from a Marlborough gin producer, which kindly donated half the 20 litres needed.

"We felt we were safer than supermarkets last weekend," Harrison said.

The organisers were considering alternative ways to get fresh produce from the Marlborough producers to customers, he said.

"There's a lot of lovely fresh food coming on now; organic plums, pears, apples, peaches, fresh greens, wonderful melons, onions, shallots, and we had the mushroom guys there last week," Harrison said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Johnnie Materoa lightens the mood with some tunes on Sunday.

"There's some chilli sauces that have been done by Boom! - I've been waiting three months for their habanero sauce to come back ... and their hot peppers are finally coming on."