No sidestepping resource consent under housing density bill in Marlborough

Marlborough has been left out of a law change to improve housing supply, but its council still wants denser housing in central Blenheim.

Labour and National have jointly introduced a bill hoped to encourage more affordable, medium-density housing, such as townhouses, units and apartment buildings, by changing the Resource Management Act.

The bill would introduce Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS), which would allow developments of up to three houses, up to three stories tall, on a single site, without resource consent – but only in Tier 1 and some Tier 2 council areas. They would still need building consent.

However, Marlborough was Tier 3 under the bill, and the MDRS did not apply, despite Blenheim in particular fielding demand for homes that far outstripped supply. Nelson was Tier 2, meaning the area could be required to adopt the MDRS if the Government thought the housing need was severe enough.

Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said the council still wanted denser housing in central Blenheim, despite the town not making it into the Tier 2 group.

The region’s Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan, released last year, had already changed some rules to encourage denser building, such as waiving resource consent for residential builds in central Blenheim, hoping apartments would be developed above shops.

Intensifying residential spaces in the town centre was hoped to slow Blenheim’s urban sprawl into the fertile soils to the west, and the expensive extension of infrastructure.

“Our plan is already quite permissive, in terms of intensification, but doesn't quite go as far as this,” Wheeler said.

The council’s housing team was renewing their research on Marlborough’s housing supply and demand, collating figures on population and growth, household sizes, and how much land was needed for future development, which also required estimates of section sizes and housing density, Wheeler said.

“We will need some more land [zoned residential], I think we all know that, but we’ve got to narrow it down to a number.”

A survey would be launched in about a month to support that research. Hundreds of Marlborough residents would be selected at random by an independent firm, and asked about the sort of housing they wanted in the future, and whether they would live in housing such as apartments or townhouses.

“There’s still scepticism from some quarters about that. Although you can see that in some of the more recent developments, developers are realising there is a demand for smaller lots,” Wheeler said.

“So the research will inform the planning that we do, in terms of how much land we need, and we will also use it to inform the developers, to say there is a demand for smaller sections and different types of housing.”

Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust chair and housing researcher Dr Bev James said Blenheim would benefit from a range of medium-density homes, especially if they were designed carefully and built to be affordable.

“They’ve got to be designed to make the most of the site, to maxmise natural light, and also provide privacy for people, that’s so important, and access to an outside space. Good design becomes hugely important when there’s multiple dwellings on a site.”

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Marlborough Sustainable Housing Trust chair Dr Bev James says Blenheim needs innovative, affordable housing.

Blenheim had a chronic shortage of one and two-bedroom houses, but also needed affordable homes for families of six or more people, she said.

“Councils in general need to look at their district plans and ask, do the rules encourage affordable housing or not? I think that’s really important. And also whether they encourage innovation. There are many ways of building different types of residences, whether duplex or terraced housing up to three storeys,” James said.

“Density doesn’t have to mean one and two-bedroom homes. It could be a mixture of types of houses ... it could be about housing more people by changing the dwelling design.”

The bill had its first reading last week and is now with the select committee. Submissions will close on November 16 and was expected to be passed before the end of this year.

James said there were still lessons for Marlborough in the bill and how it was applied in the bigger towns and cities.

“Looking to the future of urban design, we can learn from things happening in the larger centres, that could be adapted for here ... looking at the rules and asking if we should be doing things differently.”