Covid-19 NZ: Marlborough to get used to traffic lights ahead of summer events

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare announce the next phase of the Government's Covid-19 response

Vaccination certificates could be the new normal by the time the Marlborough Wine and Food Festival kicks off in February.

Event organisers and business owners in Marlborough are among those sifting through the new “traffic light” system to replace Covid-19 lockdowns, once 90 per cent of the country’s eligible population had received a double dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the new Covid-19 Protection Framework on Friday.

But the news of a Covid positive test in Blenheim has created uncertainty.

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said it was a terrible blow to the region, but not entirely unexpected.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens is hoping the local wine industry can safely navigate the unsettling times ahead.

"No surprise it's come to the top of the south - I guess it has been drifting down the country. It's a bit of a stressful situation."

Pickens had just spoken to some wine companies already moving into their contingency plans. In some ways the long weekend was good timing as most people were not working and there was time to make plans and have meetings, he said.

"We did this before under the pressure of harvest, so I think this time it will be manageable."

Less than 24 hours earlier, Pickens was celebrating the "traffic light" announcement made on Friday, telling The Marlborough Express organisers of the Marlborough Wine and Food Festival would be pleased to have some clarification about what would be expected, assuming the country had reached the 90 per cent vaccination rate by the February event.

Supplied The new system that replaces alert levels.

The event, usually drawing thousands of attendees each year, would have no choice but to require vaccination certificates under the traffic light system. Events that did not require certificates were capped at 100 people.

Now with the possibility of another lockdown for Marlborough, Pickens said there was a certain amount of anxiety creeping in.

"But it's still early days, we're a good number of months away. It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out, if there's any other cases, and how the community accepts Covid coming to the South Island."

He had just gone past a barbershop where people were "queueing out the door", which he assumed was people trying to get their hair done before a lockdown was announced, he said.

Pickens said he would need to seek advice on whether the festival would still require attendees to be vaccinated if the South Island did not reach the 90 per cent vaccination target by then.

“But this will build a bit of resilience into these events, and gives extra confidence for event organisers to push ahead with their plans, rather than the uncertainty of what might happen.

“So we just need to push on, and push those vaccination numbers up.”

Nelson Marlborough was 71.1 per cent fully vaccinated, according to data from Tuesday.

Nationally, 86 per cent of the eligible population have had a first dose, and 68 per cent have had a second dose. But there were considerable differences between DHBs.

Under the “traffic light” system, businesses that chose to use vaccine certificates would have far fewer restrictions than those that did not.

When Covid-19 in the community was manageable, the “green” level allowed hospitality, gatherings, events and close contact businesses to operate without restrictions, provided staff and attendees had vaccination certificates. Masks were only required on flights.

Orange and red levels would increase restrictions if Covid-19 cases started to overwhelm the health system, with mandatory face coverings and social distancing in public, and only hospitality and close-contact businesses requiring vaccination certificates able to operate.

Karaka Kitchen owner Sander de Wildt said he was still deciding whether to require vaccination certificates, saying it was a divisive subject, and put a lot of pressure on hospitality businesses.

"To be operational we comply with the government requirements, and we encourage the vaccination, but I find it still quite hard to push it on to staff, there is a private choice there."

However, staff would likely need to be vaccinated to work at certain events, including the Wine and Food Festival, and for catering during the grape harvest, he said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Karaka Kitchen’s Riverlands team supplies meals to about 20 wineries in Marlborough during the 2021 vintage.

Blenheim cleaner Annette Campbell said she would feel safer going to events that required vaccination certificates. “And better safe than sorry. I’ve been double vaccinated, I don't want to get sick.

“I just think [the Government is] doing the best they can, with what’s happening, and if people just follow the rules, we might be in a better position in the future.”

Blenheim security guard Peter Campbell said he thought it was “about time” small businesses were able to lift some restrictions and get more customers supporting them.

“I just want to see more places open up, and the small businesses doing a bit better, instead of people just buying things online,” he said. “Because it’s been 18 months since the South Island had a case.

“This will be better than the lockdowns, and people can lose the masks.

“I’ve got used to it, but the amount of people that make a fuss because I can’t let them in [my workplace] without a mask ... people might be a bit happier with this.”

The Prime Minister said the Government was open to moving the South Island into the new system ahead of the rest of the country if its DHBs hit the 90 per cent target.

Mahau Sound retiree Kathleen Backhouse said she thought the new system was sensible. She had already been double vaccinated. “It was something we did straight away.”

But Backhouse said she was unsure about the South Island joining the new system early, because she was unconvinced North Islanders could be stopped from turning up while the South Island was enjoying fewer restrictions, and risked bringing Covid-19 with them.

“We just had two idiots come down from Auckland last week,” she said, referring to two women charged with breaching Auckland’s alert level 3 boundary by travelling to Blenheim without correct documentation.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Lukes Marek gets his first vaccination from Julie Luffman at the Super Saturday event in Blenheim.

Blenheim retiree Jacquelyn Wilson said she thought the South Island should already be in alert level 1, and was disappointed the alert level change hadn’t featured in any announcements this week.

“We’ve spent long enough like this ... Everywhere there are people hurting very much financially, and I don’t think they’ll be able to recover very quickly from the positions they are in. Some people aren’t earning anything and have had to pay rent the whole of lockdown. Why should we be persecuted because Auckland and Waikato and that area are still getting Covid?”

Wilson said she was entertained by a delivery driver’s suggestion to her the South Island declare independence from the north.

“Isn’t that funny? But I think we could, really, I think we’d manage OK. It's all about the North Island at the moment, and people are very tired of it.”

Blenheim mother Hannah Crockett said she wished the new system had been announced before several events scheduled for this summer were cancelled. She was very disappointed Bay Dreams had confirmed a January date for its Nelson festival, only to be cancelled shortly after, she said.

“But I think it’s great if we don’t have to wear face masks all the time. It’s about time the South Island was back to alert level 1, if we don't have any cases.”