Clubs of Marlborough members brainstorm how to move on from liquidation

Comfort, friendliness, and safety, with space for sports, families and a quiet drink are some of the elements that made the Clubs of Marlborough worth signing up for, members say.

With their multimillion-dollar building in Blenheim being liquidated, more than 100 concerned members filled the Redwoodtown Community Hall on Saturday to nail down what it was they valued in a membership club, in case it can be replicated elsewhere.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Clubs of Marlborough featured a bistro restaurant and bar on the top floor overlooking the Taylor River.

“To belong to a club you have to be vetted and approved ... it makes you a member of a safe and secure place,” one attendee said.

“And you can’t rock into the Redwood Tavern and do a line dance,” said another.

READ MORE:

* Liquidators top $20m in expenses for hacked crypto firm, while customers wait for funds

* Bankrupt builder who admitted over $300,000 in tax fraud avoids jail by 'small margin'

* Marlborough Urgent Care Centre back to normal hours next month

* Liquidator keen to discuss future of Clubs of Marlborough building



The building brought together the Blenheim Workingmen’s Club, the Marlborough Club and the Returned and Services Association (RSA) under one roof when the Alfred St complex was built in 2007, but it struggled to pay off its mortgage with declining revenue and outstanding debt.

The Clubs closed its doors permanently in November, leaving about 50 staffers redundant and many sectional groups without a home.

Member Niel Sowry said on Saturday there was a lack of information about the liquidation coming from the president and committee, and some members feared they would be left out of the loop.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The Clubs of Marlborough shares its riverside site with the Marlborough Events Centre, left, and the ASB Theatre, right.

He understood that both the RSA and the Bridge Club had made a claim to the liquidators, so to ensure the Workingmen’s membership did not miss out, he filed a claim of interest on its behalf.

Committee member Moira Conroy said while the RSA had found a new home at Blenheim Bowling Club, the Workingmen’s membership seemed to have been “cut adrift”, so it was time they made some decisions for themselves.

One attendee said the Clubs’ closure should have been voted on at the annual general meeting planned for November 2022.

Conroy said they couldn’t afford to wait that long. “We owed it to the staff to help them find jobs before Christmas. They were our one and only concern. They had families and debts to cover.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Moira Conroy says the Workingmen’s club membership needs to make its own decisions about its future.

Sowry said any leftover funds from the sale of the building and repayment of debts could be used to fund a new venue, and they should also consider whether to change their name and charter.

Snooker section president Malcolm Anderson said the sport sections felt completely unheard and forgotten. It would be tragic to lose the purpose-built building, and the ability to host national tournaments and other major functions, and it also provided an important community space, he said.

“The whole Club has to be saved, the top part especially. The bottom parts ... you could make into a fully functioning events centre.”

He was also concerned that if the sections went their separate ways, it could jeopardise whether funds raised through raffles were returned to them by the liquidators. Those funds were there for the benefit of the community, Anderson said, to applause from the audience.

STUFF Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman says interest on savings should outstrip inflation next year.

“It raises a good question,” Sowry said. "Do the sections make the club or does the club make the sections? Without the sections there’s not much of a club but without the club there’s nowhere for the sections to go to.”

Sowry asked for volunteers to represent the members to the liquidators, keep members informed and look for a way forward.

After a moment of murmurs and a few shoulders tapped, half a dozen people were voted as representatives.

Conroy said the group would keep the concerned members informed as their work progressed.