Liquidation report soon to be released on Clubs of Marlborough

The Clubs of Marlborough in central Blenheim has been closed since early November.

The Clubs of Marlborough’s finances will soon be laid bare as interim liquidators release a report ahead of an upcoming court date.

The interim report is expected to reveal the true financial position of the indebted combined clubs complex in central Blenheim, which closed due to outstanding debt and declining income in November.

The closure made about 50 staff redundant, many sectional clubs homeless, and thousands of members wondering what will happen to the large purpose-built space. It was built in 2007 for $18 million, bringing together the Returned and Services Association (RSA) and Bridge Club under one roof.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Clubs of Marlborough was purpose-built as a large shared space in 2007.

PWC’s interim liquidator Malcolm Hollis said on Tuesday while it had been a few months since the doors closed for good, there would not be much development from a members’ perspective until after the liquidation hearing on March 10.

“So we’re now sitting in a holding pattern. Our role at the moment is just to preserve the status quo.

“We’re not really in a position to hold meetings yet ... as interim liquidators we can’t really do that. I know there’s lots of local interest.”

Jennifer Eder/Stuff The car park is full on the Clubs of Marlborough’s last day of trading in November 2022.

At the court hearing in March, an official liquidator would likely be formally appointed, who could then meet with interested parties and discuss aspects such as the future of the building, Hollis said.

“But we’re talking months, many months, to resolve these things.”

In the meantime the interim report would give interested parties a better understanding of the Clubs’ financial position at the time of its closure.

“It won’t tell people what things are worth, though,” he said. “But it will have an estimate of what people are owed in terms of creditors. It’s an estimate based on what people have provided us with, in their claims. But at the moment there’s nothing to pay anybody with.”

The report was put together following the creditors’ deadline in late January, by which time anyone owed money or other assets by the Clubs had to make their interests known to the interim liquidators.

Hollis said the report would be circulated to the 100-odd members that registered their email addresses at a members’ meeting on January 28, and he would stay in contact with the small group that were appointed there as representatives of the workingmen’s club membership, as well as the elected committee.